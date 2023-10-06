Raspberry Pi 5 and Arduino Stuff
What do your favourite YouTubers think of Raspberry Pi 5?
It’s already the most wonderful time of the year – Halloween is right around the corner, Christmas is on the horizon after that, and if all that weren’t cause enough for celebration, we announced that Raspberry Pi 5 will go on sale at the end of October.
Whenever we release new hardware, we try to send a few units out to the Raspberry Pi community to get their reaction and to let them share their own thoughts with you, so you don’t have to rely on us to tell you we think it’s great. Here’s a handful of the excellent videos created by YouTubers we think the Raspberry Pi community will be excited to hear from as we wait for Raspberry Pi 5 to appear on the shelves.
The Treat Trough of Terror spits out Halloween candy
Gord Payne’s Treat Trough of Terror is a fun and unique way to doll out candy to the kids on Halloween while practicing social distancing. Payne can stand on his front stoop and when a trick-or-treater comes along, he can drop candy down the chute to their eager little hands. To turn that into a fun experience, the chute passes through a decorative jack o’ lantern. As the candy slides down the chute, the whole thing lights up and places spooky sound effects.