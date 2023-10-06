Raspberry Pi 5 and Arduino Stuff

It’s already the most wonderful time of the year – Halloween is right around the corner, Christmas is on the horizon after that, and if all that weren’t cause enough for celebration, we announced that Raspberry Pi 5 will go on sale at the end of October.

Whenever we release new hardware, we try to send a few units out to the Raspberry Pi community to get their reaction and to let them share their own thoughts with you, so you don’t have to rely on us to tell you we think it’s great. Here’s a handful of the excellent videos created by YouTubers we think the Raspberry Pi community will be excited to hear from as we wait for Raspberry Pi 5 to appear on the shelves.