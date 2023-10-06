Intro The default SMTP daemon in OpenBSD has been the native OpenSMTPD for about ten years now, and one of it's lesser promoted but still interesting features is a nice filter API. The minimalistic API syntax is really trivial to parse, so we can implement self-contained practical filters with just a few lines of tight and lean C source code. There is no need to resort to high level scripting languages that bring in a mountain of bloated third-party dependencies - the first demo filter that we'll see shortly weighs in at about 8K of simple C source code, much of which is comments, and it compiles to a binary of about the same size.

Since it's always more interesting to look at code that has an actual practical application rather than just programming things for the sake of it, I decided to take a project that has been at the bottom of my to-do list for some considerable time and use it as the basis of this tutorial.