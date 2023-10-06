Programming Leftovers
The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.73.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.73.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
New tool: le-hex-to-ip.py, (Thu, Oct 5th)
So, this week it is my privilege to be TA-ing for Taz Wake for the beta run of his new class FOR577: Linux Incident Response and Threat Hunting.
Exploring the filters API of OpenSMTPD and writing a greylisting filter
Intro The default SMTP daemon in OpenBSD has been the native OpenSMTPD for about ten years now, and one of it's lesser promoted but still interesting features is a nice filter API. The minimalistic API syntax is really trivial to parse, so we can implement self-contained practical filters with just a few lines of tight and lean C source code. There is no need to resort to high level scripting languages that bring in a mountain of bloated third-party dependencies - the first demo filter that we'll see shortly weighs in at about 8K of simple C source code, much of which is comments, and it compiles to a binary of about the same size.
Since it's always more interesting to look at code that has an actual practical application rather than just programming things for the sake of it, I decided to take a project that has been at the bottom of my to-do list for some considerable time and use it as the basis of this tutorial.
Will It Render?
I'm a little obsessive about backwards compatibility on the web, and one thing that can be particularly sticky are image formats. While I know that GIF is the most widely supported format across both space and time, I wanted to better understand what is actually available across the wide-spectrum of web browsers that have ever existed.
Go database/sql overhead on insert-heavy workloads
Go's builtin database/sql interface seems to have a (roughly) 20-76% overhead on insert-heavy benchmarks. This post will demonstrate it with SQLite and PostgreSQL drivers. While I don't go on the Orange Site any more, I still make enough trips through the larger space of similar sites to get some idea of what people are talking about. Last week, the topic of interest seemed to be YAML and how evil it is. I can't argue with that. Every time I've crossed paths with it, I've been irritated by both it and whoever decided to use it for their stuff.
The discussions invariably start talking about alternatives, and frequently end up on JSON. This is unfortunate.
Shiny App Successfully Reviewed by FDA CDER Staff (Pilot 2 Announcement 2)
The R Consortium is pleased to announce that on Sept 27, 2023, the R Submissions Working Group successfully completed the follow-up to the pilot 2 R shiny based submission...
Steve's Data Tips and Tricks 2023-10-04 22:00:00
As an R programmer, you may want to create added variable plots to visualize the relationship between a predictor variable and the response variable while controlling for the effects of other predictor variables.
11 Best Graphical Git Clients and Git Repository Viewers for Linux
Git is a free and open-source distributed version control system for software development and several other version control tasks. It is designed to cope with everything from small to very large projects based on speed, efficiency, and data integrity.
Linux users can manage Git primarily from the command line, however, there are several graphical user interface (GUI) Git clients that facilitate efficient and reliable usage of Git on a Linux desktop and offer most, if not all of the command line operations.