Software: Ymuse, Hype, and Audacity in the Browser
MPD Frontend Ymuse Gets New Icon, More Features
A new version of Ymuse, a nimble front-end to the Music Player Daemon (MPD) is out. Ymuse 0.22 ‘Xylophone’ intros support for drag-and-drop in the play queue (a real doozy of a feature), adds a single-track repeat option, and debuts an all-new app icon (the martini glass motif gives way to a classy illustration of a muse from classical history).
10 Top Open Source Artificial Intelligence Tools for Linux
In this post, we shall cover a few of the top, open-source artificial intelligence (AI) tools for the Linux ecosystem. Currently, AI is one of the ever-advancing fields in science and technology, with a major focus geared towards building software and hardware to solve everyday life challenges in areas such as health care, education, security, manufacturing, banking and so much more.
Below is a list of a number of platforms designed and developed for supporting AI, that you can utilize on Linux and possibly many other operating systems. Remember this list is not arranged in any specific order of interest.
Audacity Runs Surprisingly Well In Your Browser
Audacity is an extremely popular open source audio editor, with hundreds of millions of downloads on the books. But due to some controversy over changes the Muse Group wanted to implement when they took ownership of the project back in 2021, the userbase has fractured somewhat. Some users simply stick with an older version of the program, while others have switched over to one of the forks that have popped up in the last couple of years.