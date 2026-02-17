news
Free and Open Source Software
HardBore - file manager using web technologies
HardBore is a file manager that’s in a very early stage of development. Sub-2ms cold start, native OS integration, full keyboard navigation.
critique - review git diffs
critique is a terminal UI for reviewing git diffs with syntax highlighting, split view, and word-level diff.
fil - UNIX file command
fil is a Unix file command written in Go.
file tests each argument in an attempt to classify it. There are three sets of tests, performed in this order: filesystem tests, magic tests, and language tests. The first test that succeeds causes the file type to be printed.
wayscrollshot - scrolling screenshot tool for Wayland
wayscrollshot is a scrolling screenshot tool for Wayland that captures and stitches images in real-time as you scroll.
Omnicom - graphical interface for serial communication
Omnicom is a modern and elegant graphical interface for serial communication via picocom.
tooi - text-based user interface for Mastodon, Pleroma and friends
tooi is a text-based user interface for Mastodon, Pleroma and friends. The name is a portmanteau of toot and TUI.
tooi is a re-implementation of the TUI included with toot using the modern and more powerful Textual framework.
