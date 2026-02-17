Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Keeping track of decisions using the ADR model

Note that this change only affects the TPA team. At Tor, each team has its own way of coordinating and making decisions, and so far this process is only used inside TPA. We encourage other teams inside and outside Tor to evaluate this process to see if it can improve your processes and documentation.

LinuxGizmos.com

BPI-R4 Pro Router Board Delivers MT7988A SoC with Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Capability

The BPI-R4 Pro was first introduced in May 2025 and is offered in two variants. The “8X” model provides 8GB of DDR4 memory, while the “4E” variant includes 4GB of DDR4. Both versions feature 8GB of eMMC storage, 256MB of SPI-NAND flash, and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Low-Cost BeaglePlay SBC Gains Fully Upstream PowerVR Graphics with Vulkan 1.2

BeaglePlay, introduced in 2023, is built around the Texas Instruments AM625, a quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC that integrates a PowerVR Rogue AXE-1-16M GPU. With recent upstream driver progress, the board can now run Vulkan 1.2 using entirely mainline components, without proprietary binaries or out-of-tree kernel patches.

Ezurio Carbon AM62 Targets Industrial Linux with TI Sitara AM62x

Carbon AM62 integrates up to a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor clocked at up to 1.4GHz, alongside a Cortex-M4F and Cortex-R5F for real-time and management tasks, plus a dual-core programmable real-time unit subsystem for deterministic I/O workloads.

9to5Linux

Lutris 0.5.20 Game Manager Adds Support for Importing Commodore 64 ROMs

Lutris 0.5.20 looks like a hefty update, enabling DXVK‘s integrated D8VK Vulkan-based translation layer in Proton, adding an option to the Wine runner to select Wine’s “Wayland driver,” adding a “Azahar” runner, adding a “ZOOM Platform” source, and adding a “Steam Family” source to support Steam Families.

SparkyLinux 8.2 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 6.19, Updated Packages

Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.2 ships with Linux kernel 6.12.69 LTS, along with support for Linux 6.19.1 and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the SparkyLinux repositories if they need support for some hardware that’s not supported by the default kernel.

KDE Says Plasma Desktop Will Never Force Users to Use systemd

This comes after the developers of the KaOS Linux independent distro announced that they decided to replace the KDE Plasma desktop environment with a Niri/Noctalia setup to move away from systemd, saying that “Plasma pretty much demands systemd, and will be fully mandatory soon.“

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 15th, 2026

KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd

After using the KDE/Plasma desktop environment by default for more than 12 years since its initial release under the name of KdeOS, the KaOS Linux distribution will no longer ship with its unique Plasma desktop setup, as the devs do not want to use the systemd init system anymore in the distro.

Free and Open Source Software

Chromebooks and GNU/Linux Appear to Have Gained Much Ground in Samoa (Independent State of Samoa) [original]

  
Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered

  
Gentoo on Codeberg

  
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Linux mint: Monthly News – January 2026

  
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE project released today KDE Plasma 6.6 as the latest and greatest version of this modern and popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems.

 
The Efforts to Silence People Are Proportional to Their Positive Effect [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
KDE:  Kapsule v0.2.1: sponsored by my wife's horror movies

  
Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support

  
Linux CVE assignment process

  
GNOME: Crosswords 0.3.17: Circle Bound

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.2, Linux 6.18.12, Linux 6.12.73, and Linux 6.6.126

  
Today in Techrights

  
Lutris 0.5.20 Game Manager Adds Support for Importing Commodore 64 ROMs

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Linux Saloon

  
KDE: Bouncy Ball and Tellico 4.2 Released

  
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Lattepanda, Banana Pi, and More

  
Games: Steam on GNU/Linux, Hideki Sato Dies, and More

  
Kernel Space: Linux 7.0 and Graphics in Linux

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Development/Programming Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
If you dual-boot Linux, don't make these costly 4 mistakes

  
These 3 Linux software names make a lot more sense once you know the full story

  
You can now download a Fedora Atomic OS for your Android device

  
5 easy ways to automatically change your wallpaper on Ubuntu

  
A Linux distro has dropped KDE Plasma after 12 years as it tries to escape Systemd

  
Sparky 8.2

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.1, Linux 6.18.11, Linux 6.12.72, and Linux 6.6.125

  
SparkyLinux 8.2 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 6.19, Updated Packages

  
KDE Says Plasma Desktop Will Never Force Users to Use systemd

  
Android Leftovers

  
I installed this Linux distro on my gaming PC, and it runs Windows games better than Windows

  
On The Inside: This writer's daily driver is a Linux laptop

  
This is the advanced feature every new Linux user needs to know

  
All About Ubuntu

  
Is Linux a suitable platform for writers

  
Official Ubuntu 26.04 ‘Resolute Raccoon’ mascot revealed

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: Noid Linux 20260120 and AgarimOS 2026.01.17

  
Low-Cost BeaglePlay SBC Gains Fully Upstream PowerVR Graphics with Vulkan 1.2

  
The 'Bird Kitchen' [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 15th, 2026

  
KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd

  
today's leftovers

  
Recent Proxmox Coverage at Valnet

  
Games: 150 Steam Machine, Proton, Nvidia and Razer

  
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Immutable Options, NixOS, Arch, Vanilla OS, and More

  
This lightweight Linux distro made my 10-year-old laptop usable again

  
Wayland might be the future of Linux, but I’m not leaving X11 yet

  
Keeping the Site Fast in Spite of Annoying Bots [original]

  
Microsoft Windows' Decline, as Seen From Maldives [original]

  
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Puff Pieces Won't Solve SRA Problems [original]

  
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Hit 5% in Anguilla [original]

  
Never Give Up [original]

  
LibreOffice 26.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
I’m going back to the 2000s this weekend by installing this classic Linux distro

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and “I love Free Software day”

  
Standards/Consortia: XMPP, UTF-8, and Antenna Kit

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Adafruit, ESP32, and More

  
FreeBSD and OpenBSD Leftovers

  
Barry Kauler on Limine 10.7.0 and Default Password in EasyOS

  
today's howtos

  
Vim 9.2 Is Out with Comprehensive Completion, Wayland Support, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Fedora made me realize Windows was the problem with my workflow

  
Linux Mint 23 adds home encryption option for new users

  
Canonical/Ubuntu: FunOS 24.04.4, Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS, and More

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Bit-Brick K1 Pro Adds 6 TOPS NPU and Dual NVMe to Compact SBC

  
Ezurio Carbon AM62 Targets Industrial Linux with TI Sitara AM62x

  
GNU/Linux in Greece [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
