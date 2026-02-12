LWN on Kernel, Rust, and Sigil

The extensible scheduler class (sched_ext) allows the installation of a custom CPU scheduler built as a set of BPF programs. Its merging for the 6.12 kernel release moved the kernel away from the "one scheduler fits all" approach that had been taken until then; now any system can have its own scheduler optimized for its workloads. Within any given machine, though, it's still "one scheduler fits all"; only one scheduler can be loaded for the system as a whole. The sched_ext sub-scheduler patch series from Tejun Heo aims to change that situation by allowing multiple CPU schedulers to run on a single system.

Sched_ext was built around the idea that no scheduler can be optimized for every possible workload that it may encounter. The sub-scheduler work extends that idea by saying that no scheduler — even a sched_ext scheduler — can be prepared to obtain optimal performance from every workload that a given system may run.