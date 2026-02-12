LWN on Kernel, Rust, and Sigil

news
LWN ☛ Sub-schedulers for sched_ext
The extensible scheduler class (sched_ext) allows the installation of a custom CPU scheduler built as a set of BPF programs. Its merging for the 6.12 kernel release moved the kernel away from the "one scheduler fits all" approach that had been taken until then; now any system can have its own scheduler optimized for its workloads. Within any given machine, though, it's still "one scheduler fits all"; only one scheduler can be loaded for the system as a whole. The sched_ext sub-scheduler patch series from Tejun Heo aims to change that situation by allowing multiple CPU schedulers to run on a single system.
Sched_ext was built around the idea that no scheduler can be optimized for every possible workload that it may encounter. The sub-scheduler work extends that idea by saying that no scheduler — even a sched_ext scheduler — can be prepared to obtain optimal performance from every workload that a given system may run.
LWN ☛ Modernizing swapping: introducing the swap table
The kernel's swap subsystem is a complex and often unloved beast. It is also a critical component in the memory-management subsystem and has a significant impact on the performance of the system as a whole. At the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management and BPF Summit, Kairui Song outlined a plan to simplify and optimize the kernel's swap code. A first installment of that work, written with help from Chris Li, was merged for the 6.18 release. This article will catch up with the 6.18 work, setting the stage for a future look at the changes that are yet to be merged.
In a virtual-memory system, memory shortages must be addressed by reclaiming RAM and, if necessary, writing its contents to the appropriate persistent backing store. For file-backed memory, the file itself is that backing store. Anonymous memory — the memory that holds the variables and data structures used by a process — lacks that natural backing store, though. That is where the swap subsystem comes in: it provides a place to write anonymous pages when the memory they occupy is needed for other uses. Swapping allows unused (or seldom-used) pages to be pushed out to slower storage, making the system's RAM available for data that is currently in use.
LWN ☛ API changes for the futex robust list
The robust futex kernel API is a way for a user-space program to ensure that the locks it holds are properly cleaned up when it exits. But the API suffers from a number of different problems, as André Almeida described in a session in the "Gaming on Linux" microconference at the 2025 Linux Plumbers Conference in Tokyo. He had some ideas for a new API that would solve many of those problems, which he wanted to discuss with attendees; there is a difficult-to-trigger race condition that he wanted to talk about too.
""Some years ago, I made a new API for futex"", Almeida said to start things off, ""so why not do a new API for robust list as well?"" The new futex API that he was referring to was merged for 5.16 in 2022 in the form of the futex_waitv() system call (documentation). Some further pieces of the futex2 API were released with Linux 6.7 in 2024.
LWN ☛ The future for Tyr
The team behind Tyr started 2025 with little to show in our quest to produce a Rust GPU driver for Arm Mali hardware, and by the end of the year, we were able to play SuperTuxKart (a 3D open-source racing game) at the Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC). Our prototype was a joint effort between Arm, Collabora, and Google; it ran well for the duration of the event, and the performance was more than adequate for players. Thankfully, we picked up steam at precisely the right moment: Dave Airlie just announced in the Maintainers Summit that the DRM subsystem is only ""about a year away"" from disallowing new drivers written in C and requiring the use of Rust. Now it is time to lay out a possible roadmap for 2026 in order to upstream all of this work.
LWN ☛ Compiling Rust to readable C with Eurydice
A few years ago, the only way to compile Rust code was using the rustc compiler with LLVM as a backend. Since then, several projects, including Mutabah's Rust Compiler (mrustc), GCC's Rust support (gccrs), rust_codegen_gcc, and Cranelift have made enormous progress on diversifying Rust's compiler implementations. The most recent such project, Eurydice, has a more ambitious goal: converting Rust code to clean C code. This is especially useful in high-assurance software, where existing verification and compliance tools expect C. Until such tools can be updated to work with Rust, Eurydice could provide a smoother transition for these projects, as well as a stepping-stone for environments that have a C compiler but no working Rust compiler. Eurydice has been used to compile some post-quantum-cryptography routines from Rust to C, for example.
Eurydice was started in 2023, and includes some code under the MIT license and some under the Apache-2.0 license. It's part of the Aeneas project, which works to develop several different tools related to applying formal verification tools to Rust code. The various Aeneas projects are maintained by a group of people employed by Inria (France's national computer-science-research institution) and Microsoft, but they do accept outside contributions.
LWN ☛ Sigil simplifies creating and editing EPUBs
Creating an ebook in EPUB format is easy, for certain values of "easy". All one really needs is a text editor, a few command-line utilities; also needed is a working knowledge of XHTML, CSS, along with an understanding of the format's structure and required boilerplate. Creating a well-formatted and attractive ebook is a bit harder. However, it can be made easier with an application custom-made for the purpose. Sigil is an EPUB editor that provides the tooling authors and publishers may be looking for.
Sigil is basically a one-stop shop for creating and working with publications in EPUB format; it supports both the EPUB 2 and EPUB 3 standards. Users will generally not want to create new publications using EPUB 2, since it was superseded by EPUB 3 in 2011, but version 2 support may be useful when working with legacy publications or creating ebooks for people who may not have up-to-date ebook readers.
It is a multi-platform desktop application that uses the Qt 6 framework and is written primarily in C++, with a fair amount of C and Python as well. The GPLv3-licensed project got its start in 2009, when Strahinja Marković began working on it as part of his computer science course work.
Since then, Sigil has had a few periods of inactivity, one of which led to Kovid Goyal to create an ebook editor for the Calibre project in 2013, when it appeared that Sigil had gone dormant for good. Work on Sigil resumed in 2014 when Kevin Hendricks and Doug Massay took over maintenance of the project, which is hosted on GitHub. The pair have continued to work on Sigil since then; the project is actively maintained and has published eight releases over the course of 2025. The application is fairly mature at this point, so most of the work consists of minor new features, bug fixes, and updates to keep up with changing dependencies.
