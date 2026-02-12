Ubuntu on Old MacBook Air and Ubuntu Discards Software and Updates Tool

If you’re eyeing a shiny new Apple Silicon Mac but don’t know what to do with your old one, installing Linux can transform what you thought was obsolete tech into a capable machine.

Why installed Ubuntu on my 2014 MacBook Air

Back in 2014, during my first stint at How-To Geek, I bought a MacBook Air for writing Mac-related articles. It had an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD—a fairly powerful workhorse for its time. In 2022, I upgraded to a refurbished M1 Pro MacBook Pro, and the MacBook Air was relegated to a drawer, collecting dust like a forgotten Toy Story character.

Despite its age, however, this Mac still works. Sure, it has a big ding in the bottom right corner from when I accidentally knocked it on the floor. I've replaced the battery twice. The hinge is loose, and tightening it is not a fun task. Still, the laptop powers on and it works without fail. The real problem? macOS updates have bogged it down. What was once snappy now feels sluggish; app icons bounce endlessly while applications open, and spinning beach balls are a common occurrence.