Ubuntu on Old MacBook Air and Ubuntu Discards Software and Updates Tool
HowTo Geek ☛ I installed Ubuntu on my old MacBook Air and I wish I'd done it sooner
If you’re eyeing a shiny new Apple Silicon Mac but don’t know what to do with your old one, installing Linux can transform what you thought was obsolete tech into a capable machine.
Why installed Ubuntu on my 2014 MacBook Air
Back in 2014, during my first stint at How-To Geek, I bought a MacBook Air for writing Mac-related articles. It had an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD—a fairly powerful workhorse for its time. In 2022, I upgraded to a refurbished M1 Pro MacBook Pro, and the MacBook Air was relegated to a drawer, collecting dust like a forgotten Toy Story character.
Despite its age, however, this Mac still works. Sure, it has a big ding in the bottom right corner from when I accidentally knocked it on the floor. I've replaced the battery twice. The hinge is loose, and tightening it is not a fun task. Still, the laptop powers on and it works without fail. The real problem? macOS updates have bogged it down. What was once snappy now feels sluggish; app icons bounce endlessly while applications open, and spinning beach balls are a common occurrence.
It's FOSS ☛ Adios! Says Ubuntu to The Software and Updates Tool
Desktop builds of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS won't ship with the Software & Updates application (software-properties-gtk) pre-installed. This is the tool that facilitates the managing of software sources and repository settings on an Ubuntu system.
It handles PPAs, lets users switch between different software channels like main, restricted, universe, and multiverse; pick faster download mirrors; control automatic update behavior; and manage additional drivers.
Now Ubuntu developers are removing it from the desktop image. The package isn't disappearing completely, of course; it just won't be included out of the box.