news
Applications: mtPaint in OpenEmbedded, Self-hosted eBook Server, and Linux man pages 6.17
-
Barry Kauler ☛ mtPaint 3.50.13 compiled in Excalibur
Forum member don570 reported a problem with mtPaint:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=164993#p164993
That is mtPaint 3.50.10, compiled in OpenEmbedded for Easy Scarthgap. The Devuan repository has mtPaint 3.50.11; so why didn't I use that? -- don't recall, there was a reason.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Here Are Your Choices for a Self-hosted eBook Server
Thinking about self-hosting an ebook library? Here are the open source software you can consider.
-
LWN ☛ Linux man pages 6.17 released
Version 6.17 of the Linux
manual-page collection has been released. Along with a long list of
updates to the man pages themselves, it includes some new utility programs
of interest.