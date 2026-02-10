news
Mesa 25.3.5 Released
Mesa 25.3.5 Release Notes
Mesa 25.3.5 implements the OpenGL 4.6 API, but the version reported by glGetString(GL_VERSION) or glGetIntegerv(GL_MAJOR_VERSION) / glGetIntegerv(GL_MINOR_VERSION) depends on the particular driver being used. Some drivers don’t support all the features required in OpenGL 4.6. OpenGL 4.6 is only available if requested at context creation. Compatibility contexts may report a lower version depending on each driver.
Mesa 25.3.5 implements the Vulkan 1.4 API, but the version reported by the apiVersion property of the VkPhysicalDeviceProperties struct depends on the particular driver being used.
Over the weekend we saw the release of Mesa 25.3.5, as we near the end of updates to Mesa 25.3 with developers moving onto the upcoming Mesa 26.