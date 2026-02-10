news
Games: D7VK, Steam, and Retro Linux Gaming Computer
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vulkan-based translation layer D7VK officially expands to include Direct3D 5 support | GamingOnLinux
The Vulkan-based translation layer D7VK has version 1.3 out now, which officially expands it to also cover Direct3D 5 support for running more games on Linux. So now it supports Direct3D 5, 6 and 7. Impressive work for the DXVK fork focusing on older versions of Direct3D!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam game People Playground hit by malware via the Steam Workshop | GamingOnLinux
Oh dear. People Playground from mestiez / Studio Minus recently had a major problem with malware pretending to be a mod in the Steam Workshop.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Early Access games can now have a planned release date listed | GamingOnLinux
Answering calls from developers, Valve have tweaked Early Access game pages to allow developers to add a full release date. Just like Coming Soon pages can list an exact date, or a period where it may release, Early Access games can now do this too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 50: Dawn of Civilization | GamingOnLinux