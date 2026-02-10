news
Concerns about low-quality PRs being merged into main
I suspect that a lot of this pattern is caused by [slop] generated changes, but it’s hard to know for sure. To me, it looks like reviewers are getting completely exhausted trying to review patches with many many mistakes and end up missing things in the review. I know we as reviewers have trained ourselves over the years to be patient and kind with new contributors, but I think we need to change our approach given how easy it is now for someone to submit a valid looking patch with [slop].