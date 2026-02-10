news
Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, TDE Podcast and Package Manager Podcast
The Cyber Show ☛ Cybershow #058 | S7 | Aaron Balick | Hope Scrolling
Dr. Aaron Balick talks about the 'Algorithmic Self', digital harms and hope scrolling.
The Arcade Blogger ☛ The TDE Podcast Ep 36: Strong Museum Assistant VP Jeremy Saucier
Jeremy talks to us about the history and evolution of the Strong Museum and its pedagogical remit – from American history and Industrialisation to a focus on play – and gives us a fascinating insight into the day-to-day management of a museum.
Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Package Manager Podcast Episodes
Like the blog posts and papers collections, this is a running list of podcast episodes where people who build and maintain package managers talk about their work. Grouped by ecosystem, with a few cross-cutting episodes at the end.
The Manifest (manifest.fm) is a podcast dedicated entirely to package management, hosted by Alex Pounds and me. I’ve listed its episodes under the relevant ecosystems below rather than in a separate section.