Shotcut 25.10 introduces a Typewriter text effect feature using HTML to generate an image or video with a transparent background. The new feature comes with several presets, including 3D image, elastic stroke for video, folded and gold metal for images, as well as party time for video.

Arch Linux 2025.11.01 is here as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Arrow has introduced the AXC3000 Starter Kit, a compact FPGA development platform featuring the first production device from the Altera Agilex 3 family. Following the Agilex 5 AXE5000 devkit, this board provides a smaller form factor and focuses on low- to mid-range applications that demand efficient compute performance in compact designs.

After unveiling the AICore AX-M1 earlier this year, Radxa has launched the new AICore DX-M1, a compact M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for energy-efficient inference at the edge. The module is built around the DeepX DX-M1 processor, delivering up to 25 TOPS of INT8 performance within a 3 to 5 W power envelope.

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

Bicycle Repair, Shoe Repair, and Hacking

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 03, 2025,

updated Nov 03, 2025



Bicycles are fascinating tools. They're means of transportation, but they're not so heavy. They can increase speed of movement/motion and enable carrying of considerable weights with very little effort compared to footwork where steps rather than wheels are involved.

Over the years I've had to teach myself how to repair our bikes. Bicycle repair is not expensive, but it does require travel to a shop, then a wait, then another visit (pick-up), which can take longer than fixing one's bicycle at home.

Bicycle repair was last done here yesterday. There's a parallel when it comes to coding. See, aside from writing things I also code things or repair technical systems. I don't need to hire some IT company and then wait for it to handle the task. Having some basic computer skills - be it hacking on code or ameliorating system issues - is a useful skill. It makes one less dependent and thus more autonomous.

Learning how to do things on one's own isn't a bad thing. A wide range of skills goes a long way. After the repair yesterday I also worked on my shoes and my wife's shoes. Bicycle work had an open superglue anyway; why not hit two birds with one stone (metaphor of course, we love birds)? █