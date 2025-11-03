original
Bicycle Repair, Shoe Repair, and Hacking
Bicycles are fascinating tools. They're means of transportation, but they're not so heavy. They can increase speed of movement/motion and enable carrying of considerable weights with very little effort compared to footwork where steps rather than wheels are involved.
Over the years I've had to teach myself how to repair our bikes. Bicycle repair is not expensive, but it does require travel to a shop, then a wait, then another visit (pick-up), which can take longer than fixing one's bicycle at home.
Bicycle repair was last done here yesterday. There's a parallel when it comes to coding. See, aside from writing things I also code things or repair technical systems. I don't need to hire some IT company and then wait for it to handle the task. Having some basic computer skills - be it hacking on code or ameliorating system issues - is a useful skill. It makes one less dependent and thus more autonomous.
Learning how to do things on one's own isn't a bad thing. A wide range of skills goes a long way. After the repair yesterday I also worked on my shoes and my wife's shoes. Bicycle work had an open superglue anyway; why not hit two birds with one stone (metaphor of course, we love birds)? █