today's leftovers

Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Unicorn Media ☛ Red Hat Catches CUDA Train at NVIDIA GTC, Adds AI-Ready Security and DPU Support
While in many ways coming from behind, Red Bait unveiled CUDA integration, security-hardened images, and DPU support at Nvidia's GTC in Washington, DC.
Debian Family
-
LWN ☛ Debian to require Rust as of May 2026
Julian Andres Klode has announced that the
Debian APT package-management tool will acquire "hard Rust
dependencies sometime after May 2026. "If you maintain a port
without a working Rust toolchain, please ensure it has one within the next
6 months, or sunset the port."
Phoronix ☛ Debian's APT Will Soon Begin Requiring Rust: Debian Ports Need To Adapt Or Be Sunset
Debian developer Julian Andres Klode sent out a message on Halloween that may give some Debian GNU/Linux users and developers a spook: the APT packaging tool next year will begin requiring a Rust compiler. This will place a hard requirement by Debian GNU/Linux on Rust support for all architectures. Debian CPU architectures with ports currently but lacking Rust support will either need to see support worked on or be sunset...
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Events
-
Hackaday ☛ Building A PV Solar-Powered Quadcopter
One of the most frustrating parts about flying a quadcopter is having to regularly swap battery packs, as this massively limits what you can do with said quadcopter, never mind its effective range. Obviously, having the sun power said quadcopter during a nice sunny day would be a much better experience, but how workable is this really? While airplanes have used solar power to stay aloft practically indefinitely, a quadcopter needs significantly more power, so is it even possible? Recently, [Luke Maximo Bell] set out to give it a whirl.
GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ unifont @ Savannah: Unifont 17.0.03 Released
1 November 2025 Unifont 17.0.03 is now available.
This is a minor release aligned with Unicode 17.0.0.
This release updates and adds over 100 Chinese ideographs.
Programming/Development
-
Rlang ☛ An update to Open Trade Statistics to showcase Tabler and D3po
Rlang ☛ Of course, someone has to write imperative code to build reproducible data science pipelines. It doesn’t have to be you.
Last time I quickly introduced my latest package, {rixpress}, but I think that to really understand what {rixpress} brings to the table, one needs to solve the same problem without it.
Rlang ☛ R 4.5.1 – Batteries Included
