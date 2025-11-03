today's leftovers

One of the most frustrating parts about flying a quadcopter is having to regularly swap battery packs, as this massively limits what you can do with said quadcopter, never mind its effective range. Obviously, having the sun power said quadcopter during a nice sunny day would be a much better experience, but how workable is this really? While airplanes have used solar power to stay aloft practically indefinitely, a quadcopter needs significantly more power, so is it even possible? Recently, [Luke Maximo Bell] set out to give it a whirl.