news
Best Free and Open Source Software
-
13 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based SSH Frontends - LinuxLinks
SSH was designed as a replacement for Telnet and for unsecured remote shell protocols such as the Berkeley rsh and the related rlogin and rexec protocols. Those protocols send information, notably passwords, in plaintext, rendering them susceptible to interception and disclosure using packet analysis. The encryption used by SSH is intended to provide confidentiality and integrity of data over an unsecured network, such as the Internet.
This article focuses on GUIs that help you manage and create SSH connections from the terminal. We explore GUI SSH frontends in a separate roundup.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Nginx WebDAV - LinuxLinks
This module is not built by default, it should be enabled with the --with-http_dav_module configuration parameter.
WebDAV clients that require additional WebDAV methods to operate will not work with this module.
This is free and open source software.
VoiceGen - text to speech converter - LinuxLinks
VoiceGen is a simple text-to-speech application, with support for multiple offline/online engines such as svox and Amazon Polly.
This is free and open source software.
Millisecond - optimize your system for low latency audio - LinuxLinks
Millisecond is a GTK app based on rtcqs, a Python utility to analyze your system and detect possible bottlenecks that could have a negative impact on the performance of your system when working with Linux audio.
It provides system diagnostics and offers tips to improve low latency performance for audio production.
This is free and open source software.
Wattage - monitor the health and status of power devices - LinuxLinks
Wattage is an application designed for monitoring the health and status of your power devices.
It displays quick data regarding battery capacity, energy metrics, and device information through a clean, modern GTK 4 + libadwaita interface.
This is free and open source software.