posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 03, 2025



These are the only 3 Linux distros I recommend to newcomers

Ready to try Linux but confused by the hundreds of distros out there? Wondering which one will actually suit your needs without wasting days testing and tinkering? I've narrowed down your search to three distinct distros that cover the needs of most new Linux users.

After years of distro-hopping and helping countless Windows users make the switch to Linux, I've learned that most newcomers fall into one of these three categories: the Windows veterans looking for something familiar, software professionals looking for a development platform, and tech-savvy power users looking for a powerful bleeding-edge system. As such, to make your transition to Linux smoother, here are my top picks for each category.