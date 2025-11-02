Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

From Connectivity to Capability: Rethinking the Digital Divide

Mini Perveen, a young girl in remote Purnia, Bihar—one of India’s most underdeveloped districts—recently discovered her niche by selling embroidered artwork online. 

9to5Linux

Arch Linux’s November 2025 ISO and Archinstall 3.0.12 Installer Are Out Now

Arch Linux 2025.11.01 is here as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Shotcut 25.10 Video Editor Released with Screen Recording, Typewriter Text Effect

Shotcut 25.10 introduces a Typewriter text effect feature using HTML to generate an image or video with a transparent background. The new feature comes with several presets, including 3D image, elastic stroke for video, folded and gold metal for images, as well as party time for video.

Kodi 22 “Piers” Gets HEIF/HEIC and FFmpeg 8 Support, Alpha 2 Out Now

The second alpha of Kodi 22 brings FFmpeg 8 support for the best possible media handling, HEIF/HEIC support, new Season Plot and Movie/TV Show Original Language sections in Library/Sources and Management, a new Weather Skinning API, and a new dialog explaining the microphone permissions on Android.

Kodi 21.3 Improves Blu-Ray Playback on Linux, Adds HDR Support on Xbox One

Kodi 21.3 is here to improve Blu-ray playback on Linux, add HDR support on Xbox One, improve the speed of video library rescans, add support for Turkish keyboards on Linux, improve touch support for slider dialog arrows, and add support for HTTP Basic Authentication.

AerynOS 2025.10 Released with GNOME 49.1, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNU libstdc++

AerynOS 2025.10 ships with the latest GNOME 49.1 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, along with the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment for those who want to install AerynOS with KDE Plasma instead, or with System76’s COSMIC Beta desktop environment.

LinuxGizmos.com

HUSKYLENS 2 Expands Edge AI Vision with MCP Integration and YOLO Model Support

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

Radxa Launches AICore DX-M1 Edge AI Accelerator with DeepX DX-M1 NPU

After unveiling the AICore AX-M1 earlier this year, Radxa has launched the new AICore DX-M1, a compact M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for energy-efficient inference at the edge. The module is built around the DeepX DX-M1 processor, delivering up to 25 TOPS of INT8 performance within a 3 to 5 W power envelope.

AXC3000 Starter Kit Highlights Altera Agilex 3 FPGA with HyperRAM and MIPI Support

Arrow has introduced the AXC3000 Starter Kit, a compact FPGA development platform featuring the first production device from the Altera Agilex 3 family. Following the Agilex 5 AXE5000 devkit, this board provides a smaller form factor and focuses on low- to mid-range applications that demand efficient compute performance in compact designs.

Free and Open Source Software

The Arch Linux project released today the November 2025 ISO snapshot for the Arch Linux distribution, along with a new version of their menu-based installer, Archinstall 3.0.12.

 
Kodi 21.3 has been released today as the latest stable version for this free, open-source, and cross-platform media center and home theater software for Linux, Android, macOS, Windows, and other platforms.

 
new wine release

 
I’m excited to announce my very first Fedora Linux release as the new Fedora Project Leader

 
Shotcut 25.10 was released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.

 
As of today, October 22nd, 2025, Canonical has published the first working daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (codename Resolute Raccoon) for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing. Previous daily builds released until today were broken.

 
This is your friendly reminder that, as of today, October 29th, 2025, Canonical has opened the upgrade path for Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) users to the latest release, Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka).

 
Distrobox 1.8.2, a containerized Linux environment, brings polish

 
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
Incus 6.18 adds macOS agent support, VirtIO sound for VMs

 
GIMP is Free and Libre Open Source Software

 
Debian developers confirm that Rust will become a hard dependency for APT starting May 2026

 
AerynOS maintainer confirms that founder Ikey Doherty hasn’t been in contact for six months but assures the project remains stable and on track

 
But in Linux repositories, there are countless tools for all sorts of jobs

 
Manage Proton VPN from the command line on Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora

 
Windows is not the perfect operating system for everyone

 
Not only does Linux have all of the development tools you need

 
AcreetionOS is an approachable and user-friendly distribution based on the powerful Arch Linux core

 
My Linux journey started many years ago, and it got off to a really rocky start

 
Sculpt is a component-based desktop operating system that puts the user in the position of full control

 
Ximper Linux is a Russian, rolling-release distribution based on ALT Linux

 
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 24 to October 31

 
VailuxOS is an open source Debian-based Linux operating system built on Ubuntu as its foundation

 
Cyrethium is a Debian-based Linux distribution focused on privacy and security

 
Are you tired of Windows but feeling nervous about making the switch to Linux

 
AYANEO is a company that’s been making handheld gaming PCs

 
From simple changes such as swapping GNOME out for KDE Plasma and using a dark QT theme by default

 
EterTICs Linux is a free distribution for community radio stations. It is based on the Devuan distribution

 
This week we worked really hard on fixing bugs! Overall, Plasma 6.5’s rollout went smoothly

 
KWin, our fantastic and flexible window manager and Wayland compositor

 
What is likely the most anticipated desktop Linux launch in years kicks off on December 11

 
As part of today’s Kodi 21.3 release, the Kodi Foundation also published the alpha 2 version of the upcoming Kodi 22 (codename Piers) release, a major update that promises major changes.

 
AerynOS 2025.10 Linux distribution is now available for download with the latest GNOME 49 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.16, and more.

 
TrueNAS 25.10 “Goldeye” open-source NAS is out with NVMe over Fabric, 400GbE, open GPU driver support

 
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16.0 debuts with the Rust-based Agama installer, SELinux enabled by default

 
System76 CEO Carl Richell has revealed the COSMIC desktop will debut on December 11, 2025

 
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.7 as the seventh and last maintenance update in the LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series.

 
d77void is a respin of Void Linux

 
You’ll find a GitHub account with a few repositories (OpenWrt, buildroot, Armbian build script) for the board

 
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
Linux, no matter which flavor you choose, is so great for running services on because of its robustness

 
If your old Windows 10 laptop is starting to feel sluggish

 
For MATE users, Debian and Ubuntu are finally migrating this desktop environment to version 1.28 for Debian Testing (Forky) and Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

 
Arkane Linux is an opinionated

 
Alien-OS is a German Linux distribution based on Debian

 
For a while now, probably two years, I wanted to have support for high-contrast colorschemes in KDE Plasma

 
The Fedora Project officially released Fedora Linux 43 today as the latest stable version of this Red Hat-sponsored distribution, shipping with some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.

 
The October 18th release of DietPi v9.18 introduces support for new FriendlyELEC single-board computers

 
With performance boosts and seamless cloud connections, Zorin OS 18 is quickly becoming the top gateway for Windows refugees

 
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.6 kernel