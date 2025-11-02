news
kirc is an extremely fast and simple IRC client designed with portability in mind.
This client reads from STDIN and prints to STDOUT, so all traffic can multiplexed and text parsed or modified using external commands. All highlighted text and color can be controlled with ANSI escape sequences.
This is free and open source software.
Circada - IRC client - LinuxLinks
Circada is a console-based IRC client that comes with two modes, normal chat mode and the navigation mode. To switch between the modes, simply press the ESCAPE key.
This is free and open source software.
Sushi shell - Bash clone shell - LinuxLinks
Sushi shell (formerly known as Rusty Bash) is a a Bash clone shell implemented in Rust.
This is free and open source software.
mod_dav - Apache Module for WebDAV - LinuxLinks
mod_dav provides class 1 and class 2 WebDAV (‘Web-based Distributed Authoring and Versioning’) functionality for Apache. This extension to the HTTP protocol allows creating, moving, copying, and deleting resources and collections on a remote web server.
Since DAV access methods allow remote clients to manipulate files on the server, you must take particular care to assure that your server is secure before enabling mod_dav.
This is free and open source software.
mbake - Makefile formatter and linter - LinuxLinks
mbake is a Makefile formatter and linter.
This is free and open source software.
15 Useful Free and Open Source DNS Clients - LinuxLinks
DNS is one of these things many take for granted that is critical to using the internet. Without DNS, the internet breaks. It’s critical that a DNS server keeps the internet working in a secure and stable manner.
DNS clients, which are built into most modern desktop and mobile operating systems, enable web browsers to interact with DNS servers.
This roundup picks some useful DNS clients for Linux. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
coBib - console bibliography - LinuxLinks
coBib is a simple, console-based bibliography management tool.
It is the result of the need for an easy-to-use alternative to full-blown reference managers like Mendeley or Zotero.