AcreetionOS – user-friendly Arch-based Linux distribution

AcreetionOS is an approachable and user-friendly distribution based on the powerful Arch Linux core. Its mission is to bridge the gap between the power and flexibility of Arch and the simplicity that everyday computer users expect.

It uses a combination of bootloaders to ensure a smooth experience. The live environment is booted using systemd-boot and syslinux for maximum hardware compatibility. For the final installation, the distro uses grub, a powerful and widely-supported bootloader. This hybrid approach ensures that AcreetionOS boots reliably on a wide range of hardware, including both modern UEFI systems and older BIOS-based machines.