AcreetionOS – user-friendly Arch-based Linux distribution

Mini Perveen, a young girl in remote Purnia, Bihar—one of India’s most underdeveloped districts—recently discovered her niche by selling embroidered artwork online. 

Arch Linux’s November 2025 ISO and Archinstall 3.0.12 Installer Are Out Now

Arch Linux 2025.11.01 is here as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Shotcut 25.10 Video Editor Released with Screen Recording, Typewriter Text Effect

Shotcut 25.10 introduces a Typewriter text effect feature using HTML to generate an image or video with a transparent background. The new feature comes with several presets, including 3D image, elastic stroke for video, folded and gold metal for images, as well as party time for video.

Kodi 22 “Piers” Gets HEIF/HEIC and FFmpeg 8 Support, Alpha 2 Out Now

The second alpha of Kodi 22 brings FFmpeg 8 support for the best possible media handling, HEIF/HEIC support, new Season Plot and Movie/TV Show Original Language sections in Library/Sources and Management, a new Weather Skinning API, and a new dialog explaining the microphone permissions on Android.

Kodi 21.3 Improves Blu-Ray Playback on Linux, Adds HDR Support on Xbox One

Kodi 21.3 is here to improve Blu-ray playback on Linux, add HDR support on Xbox One, improve the speed of video library rescans, add support for Turkish keyboards on Linux, improve touch support for slider dialog arrows, and add support for HTTP Basic Authentication.

AerynOS 2025.10 Released with GNOME 49.1, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNU libstdc++

AerynOS 2025.10 ships with the latest GNOME 49.1 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, along with the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment for those who want to install AerynOS with KDE Plasma instead, or with System76’s COSMIC Beta desktop environment.

HUSKYLENS 2 Expands Edge AI Vision with MCP Integration and YOLO Model Support

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

Radxa Launches AICore DX-M1 Edge AI Accelerator with DeepX DX-M1 NPU

After unveiling the AICore AX-M1 earlier this year, Radxa has launched the new AICore DX-M1, a compact M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for energy-efficient inference at the edge. The module is built around the DeepX DX-M1 processor, delivering up to 25 TOPS of INT8 performance within a 3 to 5 W power envelope.

AXC3000 Starter Kit Highlights Altera Agilex 3 FPGA with HyperRAM and MIPI Support

Arrow has introduced the AXC3000 Starter Kit, a compact FPGA development platform featuring the first production device from the Altera Agilex 3 family. Following the Agilex 5 AXE5000 devkit, this board provides a smaller form factor and focuses on low- to mid-range applications that demand efficient compute performance in compact designs.

AcreetionOS – user-friendly Arch-based Linux distribution

AcreetionOS

AcreetionOS is an approachable and user-friendly distribution based on the powerful Arch Linux core. Its mission is to bridge the gap between the power and flexibility of Arch and the simplicity that everyday computer users expect.

It uses a combination of bootloaders to ensure a smooth experience. The live environment is booted using systemd-boot and syslinux for maximum hardware compatibility. For the final installation, the distro uses grub, a powerful and widely-supported bootloader. This hybrid approach ensures that AcreetionOS boots reliably on a wide range of hardware, including both modern UEFI systems and older BIOS-based machines.

