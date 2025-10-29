news
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ The power of confidential containers on Red Hat OpenShift with NVIDIA GPUs
These AI models are significant assets for organizations, representing substantial investments in research, training, and inferencing. Protecting them requires a robust security strategy that goes beyond traditional measures for data at rest (in storage) and in transit (over networks). The most vulnerable state is data in use, the moment it's actively being processed in memory.
Red Hat Official ☛ Take a fail-fast approach for developing RHEL upgrade automation
The key learning: Fail fast, iterate, and try again. The most important thing this accomplishes is making the upgrade process less scary, allowing quick recovery to the original state when things don't go perfectly right away.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat to distribute NVIDIA CUDA across Red Hat AI, RHEL and OpenShift
This is why I'm so enthusiastic about the collaboration between Red Hat and NVIDIA. We've long worked together to bring our technologies to the open hybrid cloud, and our new agreement to distribute the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit across the Red Hat portfolio is a testament to that collaboration. This isn't just another collaboration; it's about making it simpler for you to innovate with AI, no matter where you are on your journey.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat AI: Modular building blocks for scalable, repeatable model customization
Red Hat AI offers a model customization experience that builds on the success of InstructLab, evolving it into a modular architecture powered by Python libraries created by Red Hat. This approach preserves InstructLab’s core strengths—its open, extensible pipeline for fine-tuning and instruction-following—while enabling greater flexibility and scalability for enterprise environments.
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing Red Hat’s STIG-hardened UBI for NVIDIA GPUs on Red Hat OpenShift
Today, Red Hat is reducing that friction at the source with the release of a STIG-hardened Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI-STIG). NVIDIA is leveraging this new, hardened container image as the foundation for a government-ready NVIDIA GPU Operator that works with Red Hat OpenShift.
Red Hat Official ☛ How Ansible's new self-service automation portal empowers everyone to automate
The success of Ansible Automation Platform hinges not just on platform administrators and developers, but on the widespread adoption of automation across the entire organization.
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerating Nemotron Nano 2 9B: From Quantization to KV-Cache
This release continues our commitment to providing enterprises with open, flexible, and efficient AI solutions that are ready for production deployment across the hybrid cloud.
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat tightens Nvidia ties with BlueField integration and native CUDA support
IBM Corp.’s Red Bait subsidiary today announced a series of updates intended to simplify and secure the deployment of artificial intelligence workloads across commercial, government and hybrid cloud environments.