news
System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC
Powered by the latest Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS operating system with the Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment, the new Thelio Mira PC introduces a new design that conveniently places front ports alongside a high-quality tempered glass facade.
The new generation Thelio Mira can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D (Granite Ridge) CPU with 16 cores, 32 threads, and up to 5.7 GHz boost speeds, up to 32 GB NVIDIA Geforce RTX 5090 or AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs, up to 192 GB DDR5 3600 MHz, and up to 28 TB of SSD storage.