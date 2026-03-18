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Tux Machines Boycotts Slop, Slop Gets Many Basic Facts Wrong and Typically Constitutes Plagiarism With Buzzwords ("AI") as an Excuse
Our team at Tux Machines abhors slop, will never call it "AI", and very much respects Liam Dawe for being outspoken about slop, which does considerable harm to honest, legitimate, hard-working publishers (like Liam).
Slop is cheating. That's what it is. Call it what it really is.
Worse yet, slop spreads falsehoods. If people put my name in Google, then people will be directed to a bunch of slop, containing passages like these:
Oh, wow. I didn't know I was the "founder" of Tuxmachines. Heck, not even remotely true. There are other errors above.
Please, do not use or rely on slop. RMS rightly calls those things "bullshit generators". █
Image source: Trident emblem on bridge crossing the neva river