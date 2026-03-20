I’ve been thinking about adding policy features to git-pkgs/actions, the GitHub Actions that check licenses, scan for vulnerabilities, and generate SBOMs during CI. The license action currently takes a comma-separated list of SPDX identifiers and the vulnerability action takes a severity string, which is fine for simple cases but obviously not enough once you need to ignore specific CVEs with expiry dates, ban particular packages regardless of license, allow exceptions for vetted transitive dependencies, or set different rules for different repositories.

I went looking for a format to adopt rather than invent. I’ve also been investigating what it would take to add dependency intelligence features to Forgejo, the forge that Codeberg and a growing number of self-hosted instances run, and if Forgejo gets a dependency graph it will need a policy layer with the same questions about licenses and vulnerabilities and banned packages. Building two tools against the same policy format was the goal, but that required finding one worth using.

I found about forty tools that make automated policy decisions about dependencies, and every single one has its own format.