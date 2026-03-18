Desktop Environments: Hyprland, KDE, and GNOME Leftovers

Some dotfiles have a central file, hyprland.conf, that references other files, such as window.conf. Each of those referenced files configures a different aspect of Hyprland, and all live in ~/.config/hypr/. If you're not used to customizing without a GUI, this could very quickly get confusing.

But the siren song of Hyprland is powerful, and I long to answer it. So... I turned to a distribution that aims to make customizing Hyprland a bit easier. That Arch-based Linux distribution is ML4W, which stands for My Linux For Work. With ML4W, there's a GUI specifically designed to change the Hyprland settings without having to open a text-based configuration file. With this app, you can tweak a ton of features. Even better, the developer has gone to great lengths to describe what each option does.