news
Desktop Environments: Hyprland, KDE, and GNOME Leftovers
-
ZDNet ☛ I tried a highly-customized Hyprland desktop that's meant for Linux pros - and didn't hate it
Some dotfiles have a central file, hyprland.conf, that references other files, such as window.conf. Each of those referenced files configures a different aspect of Hyprland, and all live in ~/.config/hypr/. If you're not used to customizing without a GUI, this could very quickly get confusing.
But the siren song of Hyprland is powerful, and I long to answer it. So... I turned to a distribution that aims to make customizing Hyprland a bit easier. That Arch-based Linux distribution is ML4W, which stands for My Linux For Work. With ML4W, there's a GUI specifically designed to change the Hyprland settings without having to open a text-based configuration file. With this app, you can tweak a ton of features. Even better, the developer has gone to great lengths to describe what each option does.
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
CubicleNate ☛ Kontainer | Distrobox Container Manager Built for KDE Plasma
Kontainer is a KDE-native GUI for managing Distrobox containers, enhancing user experience by simplifying container management. It integrates well with the desktop environment and facilitates the installation and operation of applications from different GNU/Linux distributions. While similar to BoxBuddy, Kontainer offers a more integrated feel, though lacks a feature for directly running applications.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Make Use Of ☛ GNOME’s new app is the beautiful media player Linux deserved
For years, watching a video on Linux often meant choosing between a powerhouse media player with endless knobs or a dated default app that hadn’t seen a modern UI refresh in a while. Somewhere between those two extremes, GNOME quietly introduced something new.
It’s called Showtime, or simply Video Player, and if your first reaction is “that looks… suspiciously simple,” you’re not wrong. But under that clean surface is a very intentional design philosophy. Showtime isn’t trying to replace every media player on Linux. It’s trying to solve one very specific problem: playing video without turning it into a technical project.
-