original
The Sleeping Bird
Something happened last night that we had never seen before. A bird slept at the window overnight, all night. I asked a friend who looks after birds if he saw this kind of thing before. He said no.
What compelled a bird to decide to stay at the window sill? I don't know. That bird did not come back to do the same tonight.
Birds are fascinating animals. Maybe it's time to build them some bird "homes" with the right tools. █
Image source: Books placed on an interior window sill or stool