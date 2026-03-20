Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Events, Open Data, and Coding

Welcome! This is the start of a journey which I hope will provide you with many new tricks to improve how you work with relational databases in your Python applications. Given that this is a hands-on book, this first chapter is dedicated to help you set up your system with a database, so that you can run all the examples and exercises.

This is the first chapter of my SQLAlchemy 2 in Practice book. If you'd like to support my work, I encourage you to buy this book, either directly from my store or on Amazon. Thank you!