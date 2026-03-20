news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Events, Open Data, and Coding
-
Events
-
MWL ☛ Talking at NYCBUG 1 April 2026
A few days ago, Patrick McEvoy said that NYCBUG had no topic for their 1 April meeting and asked if he could persuade me to present something, anything.
-
Embedded World 2026: Open Source Everywhere, and Two New Topics Dominating the Conversation
Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg showcased the growing dominance of open source technologies and ecosystems. Various stacks, tools, and frameworks saw increased adoption in embedded systems. Discussions heavily focused on two emerging topics: cybersecurity regulations and artificial intelligence, pointing to major future investments despite some hype.
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Miguel Grinberg ☛ SQLAlchemy 2 In Practice - Chapter 1 - Database Setup
Welcome! This is the start of a journey which I hope will provide you with many new tricks to improve how you work with relational databases in your Python applications. Given that this is a hands-on book, this first chapter is dedicated to help you set up your system with a database, so that you can run all the examples and exercises.
This is the first chapter of my SQLAlchemy 2 in Practice book. If you'd like to support my work, I encourage you to buy this book, either directly from my store or on Amazon. Thank you!
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
[Repeat] Ruben Schade ☛ Why this blog wastes horizontal space
Why this blog “wastes” so much “horizontal space” is a common complaint I get about its “design”. Well, that and the cheesy inclusion of teal and houndstooth, for which I offer no apology.
-
Consensus Labs LLC ☛ A static site generator and website transferring under 20kB
The Consensus is built from a static site generator written in a mix of Python and Go. The static pages are Jinja and generated in Python. The Python code minifies HTML, CSS, and JavaScript before generating compressed (Brotli) and uncompressed versions of the file, and paywalled and non-paywalled versions of articles that are behind a paywall.
-
-
Education
-
Jeff Triplett ☛ DjangoCon US Talks I'd Like to See 2026 Edition
This is my annual list of DjangoCon US talks I’d like to see. I have been doing this since 2015, and it’s one of my favorite traditions.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Bobby Hiltz ☛ "you should already have a google account"
I should already have a Google account? Should I? Since f-cking when should I have a Google account? Because I have an Android phone?
I replied and stated that there are other safe ways to install applications (like the App Lounge on e/OS or the Aurora Store) and that this exposes more personal data, and it is a disregard for privacy. Because of this somewhat minor change, my Aranet4 Home isn’t the same device that I purchased.
They altered the agreement.
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Mandaris Moore ☛ First Public Working Draft: YAML-LD 1.0
I think it’s funny that we’re still looking into ways of writing data.
-
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Latest Improvements to the Request Page
The improvement of the Open Build Service (OBS) Request Page continues! This update introduces several new features and bug fixes, focusing on smarter action menus and more accessible metadata. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new in this iteration: Highlighting of Commented Lines Reviewing code is now easier. When a line in a diff gets commented, it is clearly highlighted to help you focus on the discussion.
-
Rust
-
Adam Young: iced Hello World
Iced looks like a decent toolkit for writing desktop apps. I wanted the bog-simplest program I could start with. I think this is it. Based on a few tutorials I have found around.
-
-