news
GNU: Emacs, hello-2.12.3 and TeXmacs 2.1.5 released
-
MJ Fransen ☛ My Emacs misconceptions
Emacs Carnival Mistakes and Misconceptions
Philip Kaludercic has started the Emacs carnival on the subject Mistakes and Misconceptions. Here's my contribution.
-
GNU ☛ hello @ Savannah: hello-2.12.3 released [stable]
This is to announce hello-2.12.3, a stable release.
GNU hello is a demonstration and model of the GNU coding standards for
hackers, and a simple example for users.
There have been 18 commits by 2 people in the 43 weeks since 2.12.2.
-
GNU ☛ texmacs @ Savannah: TeXmacs 2.1.5 released
Hello everyone,
We are pleased to announce the release of TeXmacs version 2.1.5
This version uses Qt6 by default, supports very high-definition displays, and introduces new ongoing collaborative editing features. On Windows, TeXmacs is now available on the Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Store. On Linux, we have a new Qt6 AppImage that maximizes compatibility with GNU GNU/Linux distributions. On Mac, we have new universal packages.