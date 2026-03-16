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FFmpeg 8.1 “Hoare” Multimedia Framework Brings D3D12 H.264/AV1 Encoding
Coming almost seven months after FFmpeg 8.0, the FFmpeg 8.1 release introduces D3D12 H.264/AV1 encoding, along with new scale_d3d12, mestimate_d3d12, and deinterlace_d3d12 filters, support for parsing and forwarding metadata for LCEVC, and an experimental xHE-AAC Mps212 MPEG-H decoder via libmpeghdec.
FFmpeg 8.1 also introduces EXIF metadata parsing support, Vulkan-based ProRes encoding and decoding, and DPX decoding, Rockchip H.264/HEVC hardware encoding, a hxvs demuxer, new drawvg and vpp_amf filters, as well as projection mode Ambisonic Audio Elements muxing and demuxing.