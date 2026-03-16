Coming two months after Debian 13.3, the Debian 13.4 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Highlights of GIMP 3.2 include new non-destructive layers, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic matching of Linux and Windows OS themes.

Coming more than four years after SuperTux 0.6.3, the SuperTux 0.7.0 release introduces brand new sprites and abilities for Tux, including slope sliding, strong buttjumping, rock rolling, and crawling, revamped graphics for most backgrounds, tiles, objects, and badguys, and a complete level design of all modes.

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Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.03 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series (Linux 6.19.6 is installed by default), along with support for the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

PipeWire 1.6.2 is here to fix an optimization with shared memory over some links that could cause errors later on, fix the SOFA filter and default control input in the LADSPA and LV modules, and add some small optimizations to the audio mixer.

The system is built around the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module, which provides a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The module runs the AMY synthesizer engine and manages audio processing, MIDI handling, and communication with external peripherals.

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FFmpeg 8.1 “Hoare” Multimedia Framework Brings D3D12 H.264/AV1 Encoding

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 16, 2026



Coming almost seven months after FFmpeg 8.0, the FFmpeg 8.1 release introduces D3D12 H.264/AV1 encoding, along with new scale_d3d12, mestimate_d3d12, and deinterlace_d3d12 filters, support for parsing and forwarding metadata for LCEVC, and an experimental xHE-AAC Mps212 MPEG-H decoder via libmpeghdec.

FFmpeg 8.1 also introduces EXIF metadata parsing support, Vulkan-based ProRes encoding and decoding, and DPX decoding, Rockchip H.264/HEVC hardware encoding, a hxvs demuxer, new drawvg and vpp_amf filters, as well as projection mode Ambisonic Audio Elements muxing and demuxing.

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