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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2026



Quoting: Linux gives users too much choice, and that its biggest weakness —

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Let's get this out of the way—Linux doesn't need to prove anything to anyone. Any discussion about Linux's lack of success is strictly about the desktop operating system market. By every other metric, Linux is king of the hill. When it comes to servers, scientific supercomputers, billions of phones and other embedded systems, Linux is the OS of choice.

This is all about the mission of becoming a true alternative to Microsoft Windows and macOS. It only matters if you think that goal is important. I think it's important because we desperately need an option that isn't closed off like macOS or haphazardly slapped together and infected with AI slop like Windows. I've written before that if Linux is going to thrive, some distros have to die. This was not a popular opinion to say the least, but I think it was also misunderstood. The variety of choice Linux brings to the table is its greatest technical strength, but it's also a big part of its failure to penetrate the mainstream.