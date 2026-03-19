CVE-2026-3888 Allows Local Users Gain Root Via Snapd

A newly identified local privilege escalation (LPE) vulnerability has been discovered affecting default installations of Ubuntu Desktop 24.04 and later, allowing attackers to gain full root access.

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-3888, stems from the interaction between two core system components and was uncovered by the Qualys Threat Research Unit.

The issue arises from how snap-confine and systemd-tmpfiles operate together under certain conditions. While exploitation requires patience due to a built-in delay, the potential outcome is a complete system compromise.