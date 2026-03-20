Desktop/Laptop Leftovers

Linux distribution maintainers are among the developers scrambling to respond to a raft of upcoming laws that will require them to comply with age-check mandates.

Many of the proposed laws being introduced across the United States by state legislators, including in Colorado, Illinois and New York, are broadly similar, and backed by platform providers such as Meta (see: Global Push for Age Verification Raises Security Concerns).

A California law due to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, requires in part that operating system developers add a feature that will transmit an age signal whenever a user attempts to access an application store or download an application.