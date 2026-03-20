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Desktop/Laptop Leftovers
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Information Security Media Group, Corporation ☛ 'How Old Are You?' Linux Grapples With New Age Check Rules
Linux distribution maintainers are among the developers scrambling to respond to a raft of upcoming laws that will require them to comply with age-check mandates.
Many of the proposed laws being introduced across the United States by state legislators, including in Colorado, Illinois and New York, are broadly similar, and backed by platform providers such as Meta (see: Global Push for Age Verification Raises Security Concerns).
A California law due to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, requires in part that operating system developers add a feature that will transmit an age signal whenever a user attempts to access an application store or download an application.
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Gov Info Sec News ☛ 'How Old Are You?' Linux Grapples With New Age Check Rules
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TechTarget ☛ The End of 10: How Linux could help Windows 10 PCs live on
With Windows 10 support ending, organizations are evaluating Linux as a viable option to manage costs, extend hardware life and maintain long‑term flexibility.
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TechRadar ☛ Rabbit threatens to revive the legendary Sony Vaio P netbook as a $500 dedicated Linux "vibe coding machine" to take on Apple's uber popular MacBook Neo — but it won't be fast
Rabbit is preparing to release a compact device later this year, drawing inspiration from the Sony Vaio P, a netbook briefly available in 2009.
Unlike Apple’s popular new MacBook Neo, the new machine is not designed for raw performance.
It is explicitly meant for vibe coding, allowing developers to run AI tools such as Claude Code and OpenAI Cursor on the go without requiring a fast processor or powerful GPU.