news
BSD: FreeBSD on the HP Z2 mini revisited. PF queues break the 4 Gbps barrier
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ My new toy: FreeBSD on the HP Z2 mini revisited
Last week, I wrote about my initial FreeBSD experiences on my new toy, an AI workstation from HP. FreeBSD runs lightning fast on it, but the desktop was somewhat problematic. Well, I made lots of improvements this week!
-
Undeadly ☛ PF queues break the 4 Gbps barrier
With 10G, 25G, and 100G network interfaces now commonplace, OpenBSD devs making huge progress unlocking the kernel for SMP, and adding drivers for cards supporting some of these speeds, this limitation started to get in the way. Configuring bandwidth 10G on a queue would silently wrap around, producing incorrect and unpredictable scheduling behaviour.