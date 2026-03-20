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Mageia 10 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and Mesa 26.0
The biggest change in this beta, compared to the Mageia 10 alpha release, is that the distribution is now powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, a hefty upgrade from Linux 6.12 LTS, along with the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.
These two major components will ensure that Mageia 10 runs well on newer hardware and also provide users with the latest drivers for AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA graphics cards. On the front, Mageia 10 beta ships with the same KDE Plasma 6.5.5, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop that were in the alpha release.