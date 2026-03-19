Was it the West Coast rainstorms the previous week? The East Coast blizzards immediately before the event that left numerous attendees stranded? Or maybe it was the further jump in submissions (up by around 300 compared to 2025), which gave the Program Committee, the AV crew, and the website administrators plenty to keep them busy? After all, they do say that people bond through shared hardship.

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.

The biggest change in the GNOME 50 desktop environment is that the X11 session has been completely removed as GNOME goes Wayland-only from here on. However, running X11 apps is still supported, as well as the ability to run other X11 sessions from the GDM login manager, but not GNOME.

The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.

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SLAPP Efforts to Take Tux Machines Offline

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2026



Earlier this month the sister site began a series that explains how both Tux Machines and and the sister site had been targeted. They tried to take us offline using funding from third parties and Microsoft salaries. They failed. Here are all the parts (so far):

And here is the countersuit. █

Image source: Near View of Great Fountain. Lower Fire Hole Basin.