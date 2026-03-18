So-called 'FSFE' (a Fake "FSF") Has Money Problems, Commentary on "default payment methods that aren’t"

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LinuxGizmos.com

Thelio Mira Desktop Updated with Ryzen 9000 CPUs and Revised Chassis

The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.

ZimaCube 2 Personal Cloud NAS Opens for Pre-Order with Multiple Configurations

The platform is offered in multiple configurations, including a standard model with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and a Pro variant based on the Intel Core i5-1235U. A Creator Pack configuration is also available, adding a discrete GPU along with increased memory and storage capacity.

ASRock AI BOX-A395 Runs Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Up to 128GB LPDDR5x

The platform combines a Zen 5-based CPU with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, integrated AMD Radeon 8060S graphics, and an AMD XDNA 2 NPU rated for up to 50 TOPS. The system supports both Windows 11 and Linux operating systems.

9to5Linux

Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.

System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC

Powered by the latest Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS operating system with the Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment, the new Thelio Mira PC introduces a new design that conveniently places front ports alongside a high-quality tempered glass facade.

TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX

Launched in December 2025, the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux notebook shipped with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, but, due to demand from customers, the laptop can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU with 16 cores, 32 threads, 80 MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speeds.

KDE Plasma 6.6.3 Makes KWin’s Screencasting Feature More Robust for PipeWire 1.6

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.2, the KDE Plasma 6.6.3 release makes KWin’s screencasting feature more robust when using PipeWire 1.6 or newer and promises to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows for screens using more fractional scale factors.

Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features

Highlights of Blender 5.1 include hardware ray-tracing enablement for AMD GPUs by default through HIP RT, improved GPU rendering performance by up to 10 percent on various benchmark scenes, and a new F-Curve modifier called “Gaussian Smooth” that allows non-destructive smoothing of F-Curves.

FFmpeg 8.1 “Hoare” Multimedia Framework Brings D3D12 H.264/AV1 Encoding

Coming almost seven months after FFmpeg 8.0, the FFmpeg 8.1 release introduces D3D12 H.264 and AV1 encoding, support for parsing and forwarding metadata for LCEVC, and an experimental xHE-AAC Mps212 MPEG-H decoder via the libmpeghdec library.

PipeWire 1.6.2 Released with Audio Mixer Optimizations and Various Bug Fixes

PipeWire 1.6.2 is here to fix an optimization with shared memory over some links that could cause errors later on, fix the SOFA filter and default control input in the LADSPA and LV modules, and add some small optimizations to the audio mixer.

SparkyLinux 2026.03 Rolling Ships with Linux 6.19, Latest Calamares Installer

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.03 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series (Linux 6.19.6 is installed by default), along with support for the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

news

So-called 'FSFE' (a Fake "FSF") Has Money Problems, Commentary on "default payment methods that aren’t"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Bringing Chrome to ARM64 GNU/Linux Devices, Google Chrome / Chromium146 Released with Vertical Tabs
Some chrom* news
Qualys on CrackArmor
CrackArmor news
EndeavourOS Titan Released with Linux Kernel 6.19 and KDE Plasma 6.6
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS Titan as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Introducing Duranium: a more reliable postmarketOS
Duranium is an immutable variant of postmarketOS
System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC
Linux hardware vendor System76 launched today the next generation of the Thelio Mira Linux desktop computer, redesigned to boost performance and improve repairability.
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
FFmpeg 8.1 “Hoare” Multimedia Framework Brings D3D12 H.264/AV1 Encoding
FFmpeg 8.1 has been released today as a minor update to this open-source multimedia framework that introduces new decoders, encoders, filters, as well as various improvements.
Turning 22 and Adding More Original Stories [original]
When the year began we said we'd publish a lot more original articles this year
KDE Plasma 6.6.3 Makes KWin’s Screencasting Feature More Robust for PipeWire 1.6
The KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.6.3 today as the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 series of this popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Age verification isn't sage verification inside OSes
Toothbrushes, Turing and the truth give the lie to California’s legal lunacy
 
The Perils of Growing [original]
The team is international
Techrights Explains What Tux Machines is (or Was in 2024) [original]
GNU/Linux has become a lot more mainstream since
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data Leftovers
FOSS and sharing
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Godot, GNU/Linux distros, and more
Hardware: System76, Jolla and More
Linux-friendly things
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Matters, and More
3 new episodes
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) / Web Leftovers
Web related picks
So-called 'FSFE' (a Fake "FSF") Has Money Problems, Commentary on "default payment methods that aren’t"
some funding news
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
mostly Red Hat's official site
Desktop Environments: Hyprland, KDE, and GNOME Leftovers
Hyprland and more
Graphics: GPU-T in Review and and Circular Financing (Accounting Fraud) Company NVIDIA Faces Backlash for Slop
Some graphics news
Linux Kernel: Kernel 6.12.77 in EasyOS, "Sashiko patch-review system", "Systemd 260 kills SysV", and Linux 7.1 Plans
Linux news
today's howtos
technical posts
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Worthless Gimmicks, and Thunderbird Report
Firefox and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks, R included
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
Linux' Foundation Takes GAFAM (Mostly Microsoft) Microsoft Money for Promotion of Slop and Microsoft Under the Guise of 'Security'
Microsoft corrupts everything
5 Things Linux Can Do That Windows 11 Can't
Linux has always been a solid alternative and, because there are many distros – Linux versions or distributions – you have complete freedom to find an operating system that best matches your needs
Peropesis 3.2 keeps the CLI-only world alive with the 6.18.2 kernel, Bash 5.3, and more
With version 3.2, Peropesis continues to deliver a fresh yet old-school Linux experience by relying exclusively on the command line interface
Feels Like Summer [original]
We'll be catching up with news in the weekend most probably
Tux Machines Boycotts Slop, Slop Gets Many Basic Facts Wrong and Typically Constitutes Plagiarism With Buzzwords ("AI") as an Excuse [original]
RMS rightly calls those things "bullshit generators"
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.
IBM's Management is Killing or Dooming So-called 'Open Source' Companies [original]
Companies that master particular Free software projects won't save IBM
Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6
The Fedora Asahi SIG and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 43 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.
Games: Starfield, Winnie's Hole, Vectorio, and More
5 stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Top 5 Upcoming Android Features in 2026 (Android 17 & Beyond)
Debian-based Br OS 13.4 now available
Once built upon Ubuntu, Brazil-based Br OS is now using Debian as its foundation, and the latest update is less than a day old
Big moves in Linux filesystems as new bcachefs lands and KDE adds support for Apple's APFS
Linux still can't mount or read APFS volumes by default ... but that's about to change
4 Linux init systems that almost replaced systemd (and why they failed)
When Linux users get into arguments about init systems
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
AbeirOS – Void-based Linux distribution
AbeirOS is a Void Linux-based distribution that ships with a vanilla KDE Plasma desktop
UN Creates Open Source Portal
In a quest to strengthen open source collaboration, the United Nations Office of Information and Communications Technology has created a new portal
PureOS Crimson Development Report: January and February 2026 – Beta Released
We are very pleased to announce that the PureOS Crimson beta is released
Let’s talk about Moonforge
Of course, as soon as somebody announces a new Linux-based OS
ZimaCube 2 Personal Cloud NAS Opens for Pre-Order with Multiple Configurations
The system ships with ZimaOS Plus, a Linux-based operating system designed for personal cloud and self-hosted services
Is Manjaro Done? Stick a Fork in It
A rebellion inside the Manjaro project, a community strike
EndeavorOS Titan stands out among Arch-based Linux distros - here's why
EndeavorOS Titan is the latest release in this Arch-based distribution
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GitHub (Microsoft), Microsoft, and OpenAI (Microsoft) Give Money to 'Linux' Foundation for Public Relations After Attacking Free Software With Plagiarism
"$1.25T invested in slop generation, 1 milli-percent on ameliorating the damage"
Tux Machines Gets Kudus From LibreTech at Georgia Tech [original]
those people speak about Software Freedom
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
GNU/Linux for the most part
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Net
WWW and FOSS
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, and More
Episodes regarding GNU/Linux
Funding: Open Source Endowment and "How Does Open Source Software Get Funded?"
a couple of articles about financing FOSS
Programming Leftovers
Development related news
Security Leftovers
Security parches and commentary
GNU: Free Software Directory Meeting This Coming Friday and "GNU Health HIS server 5.0.6 patchset bundle released"
GNU/FSF leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
mostly Linux-centric
Canonical/Ubuntu: Visuals, GPUs, Channel Partners and More
Some Ubuntu leftovers
Kernel Space: Snagboot v2.6, Slop NPUs, and a "Wayland-native RDP server for Linux"
close to Linux (kernel)
Games: SuperTux 0.7.0 Released, Mono (Trojan Horse), and "You're Underestimating Steam Deck's Powerful Desktop Mode"
gaming picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
IBM Red Bait Slop (Promoting Slop All the Time) and Fedora Leftovers
mostly Fedora
GIMP 3.2 Open-Source Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The GIMP project released GIMP 3.2 today as a major update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Debian: Freexian Collaborators' Reports, Debian Democracy Reduced to Sruthi Chandran or "None of the Above"
Debian leftovers
Marknote 1.5 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Is Here with Source Mode, KRunner Plugin
KDE announced the release of Marknote 1.5, the WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) note-taking application for the Linux desktop, which lets you create, edit, and organize rich text notes.
Day Began Well, Can Manchester City End It Equally Well? [original]
On a bit of a tangent
Linux 7.0-rc4
So last week looked very calm - for a few days
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers launched today the AMD variant of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU and other upgrades.
IBM Red Hat Helps NVIDIA's Circular Financing Ponzi Scheme Marketed as "Hey Hi Revolution" (Wasting Energy on Unproductive Plagiarism and Mostly Useless Outputs)
really awful this time
To tackle plastic waste, tackle DRM
DRM-locked printer ink cartridges are contributing to plastic waste. It doesn't have to be this way
Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features
Today, the Blender Foundation released Blender 5.1 as a major update of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Games: NVIDIA Slop, LEGO Machine, RPCS3, and More
8 picks for today
Android Leftovers
This Android handheld puts a new twist on console design — literally
The Myth of Linux Optimization Tools, and Why You Really Don’t Need Them At All
Unlike Windows, Linux is mostly fast and efficient, even if you are running it on older hardware like I am
Why I love my new Linux window manager
Bloat is the bane of modern computing
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
nakeDeb – ultra-minimal Debian-based Linux distribution
nakeDeb is a minimalist desktop Linux distribution based on Debian Stable and intended for more advanced Linux users
Brazil’s age verification law takes effect March 17, 2026 and nobody’s ready
As the EFF has documented over and over, age verification systems are surveillance systems.
Kagi’s Orion browser hits public beta on Linux
A public beta of Orion for Linux is now available to download and try
Scheduled Maintenance Delayed Until Saturday Night [original]
we do try to give a headsup or a sort of quick reminder before such things happen
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
The FSF doesn't usually sue for copyright infringement, but when we do, we settle for freedom
if the FSF were to participate in a lawsuit such as Bartz v. Anthropic and find our copyright and license violated, we would certainly request user freedom as compensation
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugge and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Applications: Paperback, ROX-Filer, and KPhotoAlbum 6.2.0
Software picks
Red Hat/IBM: CentOS, Fedora, and More
Red Hat/IBM leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development with R and more
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Compass, Web Access, and Curl
Some WWW news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32 and More
Some hardware news
Games: Tempest 2000 on the Atari Jaguar, Save Myrient, OpenTTD, and More
gaming news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Life's Simplicity and Poetry Online (Not the Web, Simpler Protocols) [original]
Try to find the things in your life that can make things simple
Android Leftovers
875 Million Android Phones Face Risk Due to Hidden Chip Flaw
OpenRazer 3.12 adds Linux support for a good selection of new Razer accessories
Fortunately, the Linux community is by no means a stranger to coding up solutions for hardware that doesn't have official support for their distros
My laggy Linux desktop looked idle, but something was clearly wrong
A Linux system can feel slow without actually being slow
SteamOS proved the Linux desktop works when you stop trying to make it look like Windows
For decades, the path to Linux adoption felt like a desperate game of "Spot the Difference
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
PipeWire 1.6.2 Released with Audio Mixer Optimizations and Various Bug Fixes
PipeWire 1.6.2 audio/video server for Linux is now available for downlaod with audio mixer optimizations and various bug fixes.
SparkyLinux 2026.03 Rolling Ships with Linux 6.19, Latest Calamares Installer
SparkyLinux 2026.03 has been released as the March 2026 ISO snapshot of the SparkyLinux Rolling edition based on the Debian Testing repositories.
Android Leftovers
I turned on this Android Auto feature and driving got way less distracting
CachyOS dethrones Arch as the top desktop distro for Linux gamers on ProtonDB
Gaming on Linux is no longer the joke it used to be
Is Firefox getting a new logo? Mozilla’s socials suggest so…
Some (not exactly subtle) changes on Firefox’s official social media accounts
Sparky 2026.03
New SparkyLinux 2026.03 “Tiamat” ISO images are available of the semi-rolling line
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: d77void GNU/Linux
The experiment with d77void this week was disappointing, unusually disappointing in most aspects
PWAs Without the Browser?
It’s been, what, 4? 5 years since I’ve had anything meaningful to talk about in the world of Open Source
KJournald 26.04 Features
KDE Gears 26.04 hit beta phase just a few days ago, so it is time to give an update on the new features in KJournald
10 Things Linux Can Do That Windows Still Can’t
Linux offers more freedom than Windows in many ways
Valnet Linux Leftovers
4 recent articles
Switching to a tiling window manager and from GNOME to KDE Plasma 6.6
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM) op/eds
Valnet on GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: MX Linux 25, the ‘Big Three’, and "4 derivatives of popular Linux distros that are better than the originals"
4 recent articles
Valnet Coverage pf Proxmox and Homelabbing
recent articles
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles