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Games: Starfield, Winnie's Hole, Vectorio, and More
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Bethesda reveal the huge Starfield Free Lanes update and new Terran Armada DLC | GamingOnLinux
Bethesda have been busy cooking up a massive free update for Starfield called Free Lanes, along with a new DLC named Terran Armada. The update is surprisingly big actually, a lot bigger than I was expecting it to be. They will arrive together on April 7th.
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Get even more Steam Deck Verified games in the latest Fanatical Play on the Go Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Time for some more savings! Fanatical just launched a fresh Play on the Go Bundle full of Steam Deck Verified games to take on the go. Since all of the games included are Steam Deck Verified, they should work across any SteamOS / Linux system - so no need to go hunting any ratings down.
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Combine spells to solve puzzles in the wonderful Rhell: Warped Worlds - Troubled Times - out now | GamingOnLinux
Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times from developer SlugGlove is a wonderful adventure about overcoming puzzles with its unique spell system. This slower-paced more casual puzzle-adventure is a great way to unwind, especially with all the terrible things going on in the world right now.
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Winnie's Hole gets bigger and easier to play with on the go in a fresh update | GamingOnLinux
Winnie's Hole is one of my current indie favourites from the creators of Ring of Pain, with you infecting the classic Winnie-the-Pooh character.
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Base-building tower defense game Vectorio gets a massive upgrade a year in the making | GamingOnLinux
The 0.3 update for Vectorio is finally here, after a year of work from BN Games to overhaul practically everything and it sounds awesome.