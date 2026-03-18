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Feels Like Summer
The next couple of days should be nice, so we'll be out more and probably not update the site as much.
In relation to this last article, our admin said the "graphic could use the label "slop" on top of it, for clarity [and] probably should also include the name of the actual founder too..."
Tux Machines was founded by Susan. We always credit her in the front page.
We'll be catching up with news in the weekend most probably. █
Image source: A fresh vegetable dinner salad in a white bowl, of lettuce, tomato and cucumbers, with garlic toast and condiments on a white table.