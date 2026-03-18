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5 Things Linux Can Do That Windows 11 Can't
With experiences in Microsoft's Windows being less than stellar, people are looking for alternatives, and many have discovered Linux. It's not just that Windows 11 is a broken mess and Microsoft has handled its subsequent updates poorly, but there have also been a series of unpopular changes — like AI taking over major aspects of the OS – and reduced user controls, like forcing online-only use versus local accounts. These changes have caused a lot of people to jump ship, with over half a million Windows users swapping to Linux.
Linux has always been a solid alternative and, because there are many distros – Linux versions or distributions – you have complete freedom to find an operating system that best matches your needs. Some great examples are Debian, Zorin OS, Linux Mint, Ubuntu, elementaryOS, and Pop!_OS, with a few additional options for more advanced users like Fedora or Debian. The operating system and its numerous variants have been supported for years, decades in many cases, and they can do so much that Linux is capable of much more than Windows 11 in many ways. In fact, you may be surprised to know some of those things that Linux can do, Windows can't at all.