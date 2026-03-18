PipeWire 1.6.2 is here to fix an optimization with shared memory over some links that could cause errors later on, fix the SOFA filter and default control input in the LADSPA and LV modules, and add some small optimizations to the audio mixer.

Launched in December 2025, the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux notebook shipped with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, but, due to demand from customers, the laptop can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU with 16 cores, 32 threads, 80 MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speeds.

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.

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5 Things Linux Can Do That Windows 11 Can't

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2026



With experiences in Microsoft's Windows being less than stellar, people are looking for alternatives, and many have discovered Linux. It's not just that Windows 11 is a broken mess and Microsoft has handled its subsequent updates poorly, but there have also been a series of unpopular changes — like AI taking over major aspects of the OS – and reduced user controls, like forcing online-only use versus local accounts. These changes have caused a lot of people to jump ship, with over half a million Windows users swapping to Linux.

Linux has always been a solid alternative and, because there are many distros – Linux versions or distributions – you have complete freedom to find an operating system that best matches your needs. Some great examples are Debian, Zorin OS, Linux Mint, Ubuntu, elementaryOS, and Pop!_OS, with a few additional options for more advanced users like Fedora or Debian. The operating system and its numerous variants have been supported for years, decades in many cases, and they can do so much that Linux is capable of much more than Windows 11 in many ways. In fact, you may be surprised to know some of those things that Linux can do, Windows can't at all.

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