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Germany’s Sovereign Digital Stack Mandates ODF: a Landmark Validation of Open Document Standards
Quoting: Germany's Sovereign Digital Stack Mandates ODF: a Landmark Validation of Open Document Standards - TDF Community Blog —
The Document Foundation (TDF), the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice, welcomes the inclusion of the Open Document Format (ODF) as a mandated standard format in Germany’s Deutschland-Stack, the federal government’s sovereign digital infrastructure framework for all public administrations.
The Stack, published by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and State Modernisation (Bundesministerium für Digitales und Staatsmodernisierung), establishes the technical standards for a shared, interoperable and sovereign digital infrastructure serving all Germany’s public administrations. Under the framework’s “Semantic Technologies and Real-Time Analytics” pillar, ODF and PDF/UA are explicitly named as the two mandated document formats, to the exclusion of proprietary alternatives.
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How to turn your Pixel phone into a PC - with the new Android Desktop Mode | ZDNET
More than a decade ago, Canonical was working on what it called "desktop convergence." The idea was to combine a mobile device with a desktop device to create something far more useful.
Back then, it was a quaint idea with amazing possibilities. Now, however, it has even more compelling implications.
According to Pew Research, 98% of Americans own a smartphone. That same report concludes that at least 16% of Americans are "smartphone-only" users. In other words, one in six Americans owns neither a desktop nor a laptop computer and depends solely on their phone for online activity, productivity, and entertainment.