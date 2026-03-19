news
Notes on Season of KDE 2026 and GNOME's Emmanuele Bassi Speaks About Moonforge
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KDE
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Season of KDE 2026
An amazing journey of 8 weeks full of code, new experiences, and interactions.
I had an amazing time at the Season of KDE 2026. All the guidance from my mentors, Benson Muite and Srisharan VS, really helped me work on Mankala and also helped me learn new skills.
So, lets summarize things a bit, what I was able to achieve during the span of these two months at KDE.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Emmanuele Bassi: Let’s talk about Moonforge
Last week, Igalia finally announced Moonforge, a project we’ve been working on for basically all of 2025. It’s been quite the rollercoaster, and the announcement hit various news outlets, so I guess now is as good a time as any to talk a bit about what Moonforge is, its goal, and its constraints.
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