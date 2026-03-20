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today's howtos
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Change Default Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 26.04
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Setup APT Proxy on Debian 13
If you manage a Debian 13 server on a corporate network or a restricted environment, you already know the pain — apt update fails silently, packages refuse to download, and no error message tells you why.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Floorp Browser on AlmaLinux 10
If you run AlmaLinux 10 as your daily workstation or development machine, you already know it ships with Firefox as the default browser. Firefox is solid, but it offers limited UI flexibility and keeps telemetry enabled unless you manually turn it off. Floorp Browser solves both problems out of the box.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Blender on Fedora 43
You just upgraded to Fedora 43 and want to get Blender running without breaking your system or spending an afternoon hunting through forum posts.
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University of Toronto ☛ DMARC DNS record inheritance and DMARC alignment requirements
To simplify, DMARC is based on the domain in the 'From:' header, and what policy (if any) that domain specifies. As I've written about (and rediscovered) more than once (here and here), DMARC will look up the DNS record for the DMARC policy in exactly one of two places, either in the exact From: domain or on the organization's top level domain. In other words, if a message has a From: of 'someone@breaking.news.example.org', a receiver will first look for a DMARC TXT DNS record with the name _dmarc.breaking.news.example.org and then one with the name _dmarc.example.org.
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TecMint ☛ How to Create HTTPS Local Domains for Your Projects
It is not a real security threat, you know that, but it is annoying, and more importantly, it creates a problem when you need to test features that browsers restrict to secure origins, such as service workers, geolocation, clipboard access, camera and microphone permissions, and HTTP/2.
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Cassidy Williams ☛ Notes for my future self on how to set up a camera for streaming
Setting up my camera was a pain because I couldn’t pull in settings (or even see them) from my older camera, so I had to do it all from scratch. This is me writing everything down for any pour soul who also has to deal with this… which could also be future me.
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Linuxize ☛ jobs Command in Linux: List and Manage Background Jobs
The jobs command lists background and suspended processes in the current shell session. This guide covers syntax, options, job specifications, and practical examples.
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Linuxize ☛ top Cheatsheet
Quick reference for monitoring processes, CPU, and memory usage with top in Linux