To simplify, DMARC is based on the domain in the 'From:' header, and what policy (if any) that domain specifies. As I've written about (and rediscovered) more than once (here and here), DMARC will look up the DNS record for the DMARC policy in exactly one of two places, either in the exact From: domain or on the organization's top level domain. In other words, if a message has a From: of 'someone@breaking.news.example.org', a receiver will first look for a DMARC TXT DNS record with the name _dmarc.breaking.news.example.org and then one with the name _dmarc.example.org.