LWN on Kernel, IBM Fedora, Python, and Slop

Debian is the latest in an ever-growing list of projects to wrestle (again) with the question of LLM-generated contributions; the latest debate stared in mid-February, after Lucas Nussbaum opened a discussion with a draft general resolution (GR) on whether Debian should accept AI-assisted contributions. It seems to have, mostly, subsided without a GR being put forward or any decisions being made, but the conversation was illuminating nonetheless.

Nussbaum said that Debian probably needed to have a discussion ""to understand where we stand regarding AI-assisted contributions to Debian"" based on some recent discussions, though it was not clear what discussions he was referring to. Whatever the spark was, Nussbaum put forward the draft GR to clarify Debian's stance on allowing AI-assisted contributions. He said that he would wait a couple of days to collect feedback before formally submitting the GR.

His proposal would allow ""AI-assisted contributions (partially or fully generated by an LLM)"" if a number of conditions were met. For example, it would require explicit disclosure if ""a significant portion of the contribution is taken from a tool without manual modification"", and labeling of such contributions with ""a clear disclaimer or a machine-readable tag like '[AI-Generated]'"." It also spells out that contributors should ""fully understand"" their submissions and would be accountable for the contributions, ""including vouching for the technical merit, security, license compliance, and utility of their submissions"". The GR would also prohibit using generative-AI tools with non-public or sensitive project information, including private mailing lists or embargoed security reports.