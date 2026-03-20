Linux offers a wide range of note-taking software, but not all of it serves the same purpose. Some applications are designed for handwritten notes and annotation, others mimic sticky notes, while some are better described as personal knowledge managers or desktop wikis. This roundup focuses on general-purpose GUI note apps: applications intended for writing, organising, and managing notes in a conventional graphical desktop interface. These are the programs best suited to everyday note-taking, whether they use plain text, rich text, Markdown, notebooks, tags, or hierarchical organisation.

We’ve compiled this roundup of the finest free and open source general-purpose GUI note-taking software available for Linux. These applications help keep your thoughts, reminders, plans, and reference material organised, accessible, and easy to manage.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.