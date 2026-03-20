Free and Open Source Software

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9to5Linux

GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The biggest change in the GNOME 50 desktop environment is that the X11 session has been completely removed as GNOME goes Wayland-only from here on. However, running X11 apps is still supported, as well as the ability to run other X11 sessions from the GDM login manager, but not GNOME.

Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 43 release and using the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 43 is here to introduce support for the Mac Pro, support for microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and support for 120Hz refresh rates for the built-in displays on MacBook Pro 14/16 models.

Internet Society

The NDSS Symposium 2026 Had a New Vibe—But Why?

Was it the West Coast rainstorms the previous week? The East Coast blizzards immediately before the event that left numerous attendees stranded? Or maybe it was the further jump in submissions (up by around 300 compared to 2025), which gave the Program Committee, the AV crew, and the website administrators plenty to keep them busy? After all, they do say that people bond through shared hardship.

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Lume Board Features Allwinner T153 SoC with Dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI Interfaces

The T153 uses a heterogeneous architecture combining a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 cluster with a dedicated RISC-V E907 microcontroller. This allows partitioning of workloads, where the Arm cores handle Linux-based applications while the RISC-V core can be used for real-time control, peripheral management, or low-power tasks.

AICore DX-M1M Module Provides 25 TOPS Edge AI Acceleration in M.2 Form Factor

The AICore DX-M1M follows Radxa’s earlier AICore DX-M1 module introduced in late 2025, which used a larger M.2 2280 form factor and a PCIe Gen3 ×4 interface. That earlier design integrated 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and targeted higher-throughput inference within a 3 to 5W power envelope.

Thelio Mira Desktop Updated with Ryzen 9000 CPUs and Revised Chassis

The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2026

gitv

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Fedora Asahi Remix 43 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.6

  
The Fedora Asahi SIG and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 43 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.

 
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.

 
GitHub (Microsoft), Microsoft, and OpenAI (Microsoft) Give Money to 'Linux' Foundation for Public Relations After Attacking Free Software With Plagiarism

  
"$1.25T invested in slop generation, 1 milli-percent on ameliorating the damage"

 
Linux' Foundation Takes GAFAM (Mostly Microsoft) Microsoft Money for Promotion of Slop and Microsoft Under the Guise of 'Security'

  
Microsoft corrupts everything


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Lenovo’s ‘Gamepad G9’ turns the Legion Tab into an Android-powered Steam Deck

 
MUO: Understanding Linux Package Managers and Linux system

  
Linux didn’t push back.

 
I switched to a Linux-based webOS TV and liked it way more than I expected

  
That meant using LG's proprietary webOS software, based on Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
PrismLinux: A No‑Drama, Sane Approach to Arch-Based Linux

  
A polished Arch-based distro with a stellar installer, sane defaults, and plenty of choices to keep power users happy

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.9, and Linux 6.18.19

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.9 kernel

 
How to turn your Pixel phone into a PC - with the new Android Desktop Mode

  
I test drove the new Android Desktop Mode with my Pixel

 
Germany’s Sovereign Digital Stack Mandates ODF: a Landmark Validation of Open Document Standards

  
The Document Foundation (TDF), the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice

 
EndeavorOS Titan is one of the most unique Arch-based Linux distros I've tried - here's why

  
EndeavorOS Titan is the newest release in this Arch-based distribution

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
SLAPP Efforts to Take Tux Machines Offline [original]

  
They tried to take us offline using funding from third parties and Microsoft salaries

 
The Sleeping Bird [original]

  
Birds are fascinating animals

 
today's leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux news

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and open access

 
Mozilla Firefox as Pusher of VPN by Bundling

  
Mozilla's latest "idea"

 
Programming, Education, and More

  
Development-related links

 
Databases: PGDay Armenia 2026 and PGConf.dev 2026 Schedule

  
Database news, postgres only

 
Notes on Season of KDE 2026 and GNOME's Emmanuele Bassi Speaks About Moonforge

  
Desktop Environment (DE) news

 
Scripting in FreeBSD 15.0, "OpenBSD on Motorola 88000 processors"

  
BSD leftovers

 
EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2.3 and Global IP TV Panel 2026MK6

  
EasyOS news/release

 
Red Hat on Slop, Ansible Automation Platform, and More

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Linux, gadgets, and modding

 
GNU: Emacs, hello-2.12.3 and TeXmacs 2.1.5 released

  
GNU news

 
Graphics and Kernel/Linux: DLSS 5 Horrific, PS5 GPU Support, and Hurd

  
3 stories for today

 
Applications: Pidgin and More in Valnet

  
5 applications in review

 
Samba 4.24.0 Available for Download

  
official release

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and more

 
CVE-2026-3888 Allows Local Users Gain Root Via Snapd

  
Canonical mistake

 
Valnet on Updating GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop

  
2 new articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
You Can Turn an Old Android Phone Into a Wifi Extender for Your Home Network

 
Think Arch Linux is too hard? 5 myths that are officially dead in 2026

  
Arch Linux has always been painted by some persistent and intimidating myths

 
Linux gives users too much choice, and that its biggest weakness

  
Let's get this out of the way—Linux doesn't need to prove anything to anyone

 
What's a minimal install for Linux? 6 reasons it can come in handy

  
If you've ever installed Linux and noticed the distribution offers a "minimal" install

 
Mastering the Linux file system: My go-to commands and tips

  
When I started using Linux

 
4 ways to run a full Linux desktop on your Android phone

  
Android is based on Linux, but that doesn't mean the two are the same

 
Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features

  
Today, the Blender Foundation released Blender 5.1 as a major update of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Is Manjaro Done? Stick a Fork in It

  
A rebellion inside the Manjaro project, a community strike

 
Meet Flow, a Fresh New Browser for Linux

  
If you miss Arc’s design and want something similar on Linux

 
I see why this Linux distro is the dream pick for gamers and content creators

  
Yes, it was a challenge to install. But then GLF OS took me by surprise - in the best possible way

 
LWN on Kernel, IBM Fedora, Python, and Slop

  
Latest from LWN

 
California's Digital Age Assurance Act and Linux distributions

  
The law was introduced in February 2025

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
The Perils of Growing [original]

  
The team is international

 
Techrights Explains What Tux Machines is (or Was in 2024) [original]

  
GNU/Linux has become a lot more mainstream since

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data Leftovers

  
FOSS and sharing

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Godot, GNU/Linux distros, and more

 
Hardware: System76, Jolla and More

  
Linux-friendly things

 
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Matters, and More

  
3 new episodes

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) / Web Leftovers

  
Web related picks

 
So-called 'FSFE' (a Fake "FSF") Has Money Problems, Commentary on "default payment methods that aren’t"

  
some funding news

 
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat's official site

 
Desktop Environments: Hyprland, KDE, and GNOME Leftovers

  
Hyprland and more

 
Graphics: GPU-T in Review and and Circular Financing (Accounting Fraud) Company NVIDIA Faces Backlash for Slop

  
Some graphics news

 
Linux Kernel: Kernel 6.12.77 in EasyOS, "Sashiko patch-review system", "Systemd 260 kills SysV", and Linux 7.1 Plans

  
Linux news

 
today's howtos

  
technical posts

 
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Worthless Gimmicks, and Thunderbird Report

  
Firefox and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks, R included

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and more

 
Bringing Chrome to ARM64 GNU/Linux Devices, Google Chrome / Chromium146 Released with Vertical Tabs

  
Some chrom* news

 
Qualys on CrackArmor

  
CrackArmor news

 
5 Things Linux Can Do That Windows 11 Can't

  
Linux has always been a solid alternative and, because there are many distros – Linux versions or distributions – you have complete freedom to find an operating system that best matches your needs

 
Peropesis 3.2 keeps the CLI-only world alive with the 6.18.2 kernel, Bash 5.3, and more

  
With version 3.2, Peropesis continues to deliver a fresh yet old-school Linux experience by relying exclusively on the command line interface

 
Feels Like Summer [original]

  
We'll be catching up with news in the weekend most probably

 
Tux Machines Boycotts Slop, Slop Gets Many Basic Facts Wrong and Typically Constitutes Plagiarism With Buzzwords ("AI") as an Excuse [original]

  
RMS rightly calls those things "bullshit generators"

 
IBM's Management is Killing or Dooming So-called 'Open Source' Companies [original]

  
Companies that master particular Free software projects won't save IBM

 
Games: Starfield, Winnie's Hole, Vectorio, and More

  
5 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
EndeavourOS Titan Released with Linux Kernel 6.19 and KDE Plasma 6.6

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS Titan as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Top 5 Upcoming Android Features in 2026 (Android 17 & Beyond)

 
Debian-based Br OS 13.4 now available

  
Once built upon Ubuntu, Brazil-based Br OS is now using Debian as its foundation, and the latest update is less than a day old

 
Introducing Duranium: a more reliable postmarketOS

  
Duranium is an immutable variant of postmarketOS

 
System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 launched today the next generation of the Thelio Mira Linux desktop computer, redesigned to boost performance and improve repairability.

 
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Big moves in Linux filesystems as new bcachefs lands and KDE adds support for Apple's APFS

  
Linux still can't mount or read APFS volumes by default ... but that's about to change

 
4 Linux init systems that almost replaced systemd (and why they failed)

  
When Linux users get into arguments about init systems

 
FFmpeg 8.1 “Hoare” Multimedia Framework Brings D3D12 H.264/AV1 Encoding

  
FFmpeg 8.1 has been released today as a minor update to this open-source multimedia framework that introduces new decoders, encoders, filters, as well as various improvements.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Turning 22 and Adding More Original Stories [original]

  
When the year began we said we'd publish a lot more original articles this year

 
AbeirOS – Void-based Linux distribution

  
AbeirOS is a Void Linux-based distribution that ships with a vanilla KDE Plasma desktop

 
UN Creates Open Source Portal

  
In a quest to strengthen open source collaboration, the United Nations Office of Information and Communications Technology has created a new portal

 
PureOS Crimson Development Report: January and February 2026 – Beta Released

  
We are very pleased to announce that the PureOS Crimson beta is released

 
KDE Plasma 6.6.3 Makes KWin’s Screencasting Feature More Robust for PipeWire 1.6

  
The KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.6.3 today as the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 series of this popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.

 
Age verification isn't sage verification inside OSes

  
Toothbrushes, Turing and the truth give the lie to California’s legal lunacy

 
Let’s talk about Moonforge

  
Of course, as soon as somebody announces a new Linux-based OS

 
ZimaCube 2 Personal Cloud NAS Opens for Pre-Order with Multiple Configurations

  
The system ships with ZimaOS Plus, a Linux-based operating system designed for personal cloud and self-hosted services

 
EndeavorOS Titan stands out among Arch-based Linux distros - here's why

  
EndeavorOS Titan is the latest release in this Arch-based distribution

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles