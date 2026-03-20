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Free and Open Source Software
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gitv - terminal-based viewer for GitHub issues - LinuxLinks
gitv is a terminal-based viewer for GitHub issues. It allows you to view and manage your GitHub issues directly from the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
wewbo - search and watch anime episodes - LinuxLinks
wewbo is a command-line-based application that allows you to search for anime, select episodes, and watch them instantly using your favorite media player (MPV or FFplay).
The application supports multiple anime sources with an easy-to-use interface.
This is free and open source software.
Write - application for handwritten notes - LinuxLinks
Write is a cross-platform handwriting application designed for note-taking, brainstorming, and sketching.
It focuses on digital ink rather than traditional typed note workflows, giving users tools for editing and organising handwritten documents while also providing drawing capabilities. The project supports Linux, and the source repository includes Linux build instructions for compiling the application.
This is free and open source software.
AutoSubs - subtitles made simple - LinuxLinks
AutoSubs is a desktop application that generates AI-powered subtitles locally on your device.
It can be used as a standalone program for transcribing audio and video files, or integrated with DaVinci Resolve for subtitle creation inside video editing workflows. The software focuses on fast transcription, speaker labeling, subtitle editing, and export in a streamlined graphical interface.
This is free and open source software.
30 Best Free and Open Source Linux General Purpose GUI Note Apps - LinuxLinks
Linux offers a wide range of note-taking software, but not all of it serves the same purpose. Some applications are designed for handwritten notes and annotation, others mimic sticky notes, while some are better described as personal knowledge managers or desktop wikis. This roundup focuses on general-purpose GUI note apps: applications intended for writing, organising, and managing notes in a conventional graphical desktop interface. These are the programs best suited to everyday note-taking, whether they use plain text, rich text, Markdown, notebooks, tags, or hierarchical organisation.
We’ve compiled this roundup of the finest free and open source general-purpose GUI note-taking software available for Linux. These applications help keep your thoughts, reminders, plans, and reference material organised, accessible, and easy to manage.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Subtitle Forge - desktop application for working with subtitles across the full workflow - LinuxLinks
Subtitle Forge is a desktop application for working with subtitles across the full workflow: extract, insert, convert, OCR, translate, and transcribe. It includes a modern GUI, optional helper installers, and support for both local and remote subtitle-processing tools.
This is free and open source software.
Beaver Notes - notes app that respects your privacy - LinuxLinks
Beaver Notes is a privacy-first note-taking application that helps users capture ideas, organise knowledge, and connect related notes while keeping data local by default.
It supports Markdown, structured organisation, and optional sync, making it suitable for users who want a modern desktop notes app without relying on a mandatory cloud service.
This is free and open source software.
Zerobyte - backup automation for your remote storage - LinuxLinks
Zerobyte is a self-hosted backup automation application built on top of Restic.
It provides a modern web interface for scheduling, managing, and monitoring backup jobs, helping users protect data stored on remote services and local systems. The software focuses on encrypted backups, retention management, and support for a range of common storage protocols used by home lab and self-hosting environments.
This is free and open source software.
inori - terminal-based client for the Music Player Daemon - LinuxLinks
inori is a terminal client for Music Player Daemon (MPD).
It provides a text user interface focused on efficient music library browsing and playback control, with a folding library view inspired by cmus, a dedicated queue interface, and fast fuzzy searching across tracks, albums, and artists. The project is designed for keyboard-driven use and offers configurable, chainable key bindings along with detailed configuration options.
This is free and open source software.
Hobbits - bit-based analysis, processing, and visualization - LinuxLinks
Hobbits is a multi-platform GUI application for analyzing, processing, and visualizing bitstreams.
It is designed to help users inspect machine-level data, build repeatable workflows, and extend the application through a plugin system. The project also includes a command line runner for executing plugins and saved batches without the graphical interface.
This is free and open source software.
Zarumet - Rust mpd client - LinuxLinks
Zarumet is a terminal-based MPD client that offers a polished text user interface for browsing and controlling music playback, displaying album art, and configuring behaviour through a TOML configuration file.
The project is aimed at users who want a fast, visually appealing MPD client for the terminal, with support for PipeWire-based bit-perfect playback and flexible keyboard-driven operation.
This is free and open source software.
rgx - terminal regex tester - LinuxLinks
rgx is a terminal application for building, testing, and debugging regular expressions.
It provides an interactive text user interface for experimenting with patterns against sample text, viewing matches and capture groups, testing replacements, and comparing behaviour across multiple regex engines. The project is particularly suited to terminal-centric workflows such as remote sessions, shell pipelines, and engine-specific regex testing without leaving the command line.
This is free and open source software.
hashcards - plain text-based spaced repetition system for flashcards - LinuxLinks
Hashcards is a plain-text spaced repetition flashcard application designed for users who prefer a lightweight, flexible study workflow with full control over their data and content formatting. Unlike traditional flashcard apps that lock decks into proprietary formats, Hashcards stores all cards as human-readable text files, making them easy to edit, version-control, sync across devices, and script with standard tools.
Hashcards uses an efficient scheduling algorithm (based on FSRS) to optimise review intervals, helping learners maximise retention while minimising time spent reviewing. It includes a simple web-based study interface with self-grading options and CLI commands for managing collections, statistics, and exports.
This is free and open source software.