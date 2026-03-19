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Scripting in FreeBSD 15.0, "OpenBSD on Motorola 88000 processors"
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Dan Langille ☛ maintenance script changes
After I wrote the script to put up a maintenance page for my websites, I came up with two more things to display on the page:
* Timestamp for start of maintenance
* Reason for maintenance
In this post:
* FreeBSD 15.0
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Miod Vallat ☛ OpenBSD on Motorola 88000 processors
Many people know, or have heard of, the Motorola 68000 architecture. These processors have been used in many machines: in the first generations of Apple Macintosh computers, in the ever-rivals Amiga and Atari ST home computers, in many workstations built by Sun, HP and NeXT (to name only a few), but also in many industrial systems and boards built by Motorola, Tadpole, Heurikon or Performance Technologies (to name only a few.)