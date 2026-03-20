news
How to Fix “No Sound” Issue on MacBook Pro with Linux Kernel 6.17 and Later
I’m still using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on my mid-2017 MacBook Pro, and since it was updated to Linux kernel 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement), the sound is recognized in Settings, but there’s no sound. It’s like someone set a “mute” at the hardware level, because you can actually see the sound playing in the Sound panel.
It appears that, starting with Linux kernel 6.17, the sound kernel source directory has been completely reorganized in the upstream mainline kernel. Therefore, someone had to write a kernel audio driver for Macs with the Cirrus Logic CS8409 HDA chip to work with newer Linux kernels.