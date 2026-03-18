original
Turning 22 and Adding More Original Stories
We're about 10 weeks away from this site's anniversary. The community that runs it will turn 22. It all started in Tennessee and has grown fast along with GNU/Linux, which is now very mainstream. In Firefox in PCLinuxOS (when it was mainstream) Tux Machines was in the toolbars (thanks, texstar).
Today it'll be around 20 degrees and sunny. I plan to write a lot. Sunrise happens before 7AM and the week has started well. The site attracts many new visitors and some people who run Software Freedom initiatives. Having just had a good and long conversation with my mother, I'm even more invigorated.
When the year began we said we'd publish a lot more original articles this year. So far we've published originals every day and we can sustain if not increase that pace. We'll also have some long and exclusive series in the future. █