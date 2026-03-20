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Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, BSD Now, Going Linux, and More
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The Cyber Show ☛ Cybershow #062 | S7 | Cyberwar | Midnight in the war room
In this first part of Cyberwar we meet the cast of Midnight In The War-Room, a Thomas LeDuc (Semperis) feature length documentary on the human side of cyber conflict. Lots of first-rate stories and commentary from the front lines of cyber.
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The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 655: No Reboot Required
Jails for NetBSD, ARC and L2ARC sizing for Proxmox, Anatomy of bsd.rd, Docker Containers on FreeBSD, Running Time Machine inside a FreeBSD Jail, and more...
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Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #477 · CachyOS
In this episode we explore CachyOS, an Arch-based distribution that prioritizes high performance and system responsiveness. Unlike fixed-release systems like Ubuntu, CachyOS utilizes a rolling release model, providing continuous updates to software and kernels without requiring full OS reinstalls. Several key technical optimizations set CachyOS apart such as Optimized Kernels, BORE Scheduler, and Cachy Browser. To lower the barrier to entry for the Arch ecosystem, CachyOS includes user-friendly tools such as the Calamares installer, which allows users to choose from various Desktop Environments like KDE Plasma or GNOME, and CachyOS Hello, a utility designed to make post-installation configuration dead simple. Bill notes that gaming performance on CachyOS is excellent.
00:00 Going GNU/Linux #477 · CachyOS
01:14 Bill switches to CachyOS
01:54 Larry has not switched from GNU/Linux Mint Cinnamon
02:36 What impressed Bill about CachyOS
08:12 What is CachyOS?
08:54 Rolling release vs. fixed release
13:13 CachyOS strengths
14:32 CachyOS performance optimizations
18:44 Which processors support which performance optimizations?
22:48 The BORE scheduler
25:36 EEVDF Scheduler
27:23 CachyOS user interface and desktops
30:15 Our recommendations
33:37 CachyOS Hello app
35:58 Application picks
38:56 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
39:58 End
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Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #459: This clever scam nearly hijacked a tech CEO’s Apple ID
In episode 459 of Smashing Security, we dive into a chillingly clever account takeover attempt targeting WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg – involving MFA fatigue, real Apple alerts, a convincing support call, and a phishing page that oh-so-nearly worked. If a famous techie could have this happen to you, can you be sure you’re immune?