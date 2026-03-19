news
Red Hat on Slop, Ansible Automation Platform, and More
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Red Hat ☛ LLM Compressor v0.10: Faster compression with distributed GPTQ [Ed: IBM Red Hat insists on selling slop and plagiarism instead of GNU, Linux etc.]
LLM Compressor v0.10 is here, and it brings a faster way to compress large language models (LLMs). This release introduces distributed quantization, better memory management, and advanced quantization formats that make it easier to compress massive models.
Key highlights of this release include: [...]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing Ansible Automation Platform 2.4 end of Maintenance Support
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.4 reaches its end of Maintenance Support on June 30, 2026. Originally launched in June 2023, Ansible Automation Platform 2.4 was a major milestone in the automation landscape, introducing Event-Driven Ansible to the platform for the first time.
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Red Hat ☛ How Advanced Cluster Management simplifies rule management
Managing security for secondary networks (i.e., additional interfaces attached via Multus) is a massive operational headache. While multi-network policies are powerful, they are incredibly operationally expensive. The nightmare begins as every cluster, namespace, and network attachment requires its own manual set of rules. The process of keeping these consistent across dev, staging, and production is error-prone and leads to dangerous configuration drift. This article presents a solution using
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Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 📝 Valkey version 9.1 🎲
RPMs of Valkey version 9.1 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 42 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
⚠️ Warning: this is a pre-release version not ready for production usage.