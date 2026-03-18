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Linux.org ☛ Python Series Part 23: Text Widget - Part 1Now that we've covered the primary commands, we can start on the Methods, Tags and Marks.
If you intend on using a Text Widget, or multiples, these are very handy abilities other than the standard options.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Fix pmcputemp tray applet for Apple
retiredt00 posted a patch for an Fashion Company Apple computer: [...]
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FreeBSD ☛ Build a NAS using FreeBSD on a Raspberry Pi
I’m using the latest 15.0 Release here — the project automatically generates images for the Pi, which makes life much easier. Download the FreeBSD-15.0-RELEASE-arm64-aarch64-RPI.img.xz image from here and transfer it to a micro SD card for the Pi. If you’re already au fait with putting images onto physical media, I’ll not say another word. If you’re new to it though, the ‘dd‘ command on any Unix-a-like operating system is your friend, or a GUI tool like Balena Etcher will also suffice.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Webmin on Fedora 42
Managing a GNU/Linux server through command-line interfaces can be challenging, especially when handling multiple configuration files and services simultaneously. Webmin offers a powerful solution by providing a web-based control panel that simplifies server administration tasks.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Suricata on Manjaro
Network security has become a critical concern for system administrators, security professionals, and tech enthusiasts managing Linux-based infrastructures. Protecting your network from intrusions, malware, and unauthorized access requires robust monitoring tools that can detect and prevent threats in real-time.
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TecMint ☛ How to Create, Extract and List RAR Files in Linux
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Linux Hint ☛ Site-to-Site VPN in AWS: How-To Guide for OpenVPN Access Server
A site to site VPN connects two distinct networks together and forms a secure tunnel between them and due to which both networks and all devices on those networks behave as though they are connected to the same network.
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dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux Debian 13 (vm) how to install openclaw.ai what is picoclaw.io ?
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Linuxize ☛ git diff Command: Show Changes Between Commits
How to use git diff to compare working directory changes, staged files, commits, and branches — with practical examples and common options explained.
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HowTo Geek ☛ How a single Linux command unlocked my Ugreen NAS to become the center of my homelab
I wanted to use my Ugreen NAS as a central hub for my homelab—but that required mounting external storage servers to it. For some reason, Ugreen doesn’t let you do this within the operating system, but I found a way around it with just one command.