EndeavourOS Titan Released with Linux Kernel 6.19 and KDE Plasma 6.6
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, EndeavourOS Titan comes with the latest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment, on both the live environment and for offline installations, which is accompanied by the very latest KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.
Under the hood, this release comes with the Mesa 26.0.1 graphics stack for Intel/AMD systems, the NVIDIA 590.48.01 graphics driver for NVIDIA systems, as well as a newer Calamares graphical installer for a smoother installation experience.
What's New in EndeavourOS Titan Release? - EndeavourOS
Earlier this month, the Linux kernel 6.19 was released, and that was a good excuse to refresh our ISO. And as you can read from the title, the changes for this one were big enough to turn it into a major release with a name that really covers this ISO. Named after the second-largest moon in our solar system, Titan. So, we borrowed Saturn’s largest moon to orbit around our purple Linux space for now. This theme is also reflected in the new wallpaper that was created by our very creative and trusty community member, Unclespellbinder.
But before I go into the Titan release, I just want to address the recent development concerning age verification for all operating systems in California for 2027.