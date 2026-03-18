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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2026



Quoting: Is Manjaro Done? Stick a Fork in It - FOSS Force —

Everybody is not happy in the land of Manjaro, the popular Arch-based Linux distribution that comes out of Germany. From the looks of it, nobody is happy.

Manjaro is one of those distros that has a business side as well as a community side. As usually happens in these kinds of arrangements, the business side owns everything valuable — including trademarks and the like — even though the Manjaro community has been around longer than Manjaro GmbH & Co. KG, the official business name, and actually gave birth to the distro.

The long and short of it is that the community is rather perturbed at how the business side has been running things. What’s the gripe? The word “incompetence” seems to be in play. As does “control,” if you’re willing to suspend disbelief long enough to imagine that a business entity could possibly have control issues.