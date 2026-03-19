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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2026



Quoting: Meet Flow, a Fresh New Browser for Linux - FOSS Force —

I’m always looking for new web browsers to try out. Most of the time, I tend to avoid Chromium-based browsers for three reasons: I don’t much care for the basic layout, poor tab management, and I prefer more security.

Those are the three criteria on which I generally base my browser selection, and for some time, my browser of choice has been Opera.

I know, I know… proprietary (hiss, hiss).

That’s why, when I came across Flow Browser, my interest was immediately piqued.

Flow is a modern web browser that focuses on privacy, with a clean, minimalistic design, plenty of speed, an intuitive interface, and all the respect for privacy that you might need. The Flow feature set includes...